Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 to Offer 4G Network Underground

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

One of the biggest benefits of this would be that the 4G networks would also support UK’s Emergency Services Network (ESN). London is also a very popular global tourist spot. This will enable the tourists in getting a seamless network experience regardless of what they are doing in London.

Highlights

  • BT-owned EE and CK Hutchison’s 3 UK had announced 4G service underground last year.
  • One of the biggest benefits of this would be that the 4G networks would also support UK’s Emergency Services Network (ESN).
  • Note that 5G services aren’t switched on for these underground networks right now.

Follow Us

Vodafone

If you are in London and planning to travel through the underground rail system, then you will be happy to know that all the four major telecom operators in the United Kingdom (UK) now offer 4G services underground. Vodafone UK and Virgin Media O2 will share a neutral host mobile network in London’s underground rail system to now provide 4G services.

Virgin Media O2 said that it had reached an agreement with BAI Communications that will enable customers to access high-speed 4G and 5G-ready mobile connectivity inside the tunnels built for train commute.

For the unaware, BAI Communications, one of the leading companies and experts in building a shared communications infrastructure, was awarded a 20-year concession by TFL (Transport for London) in June 2021 for delivering mobile connectivity underground.

This will give both Vodafone UK as well as Virgin Media O2 customers the ability to stay connected to the fast-moving world of the internet even inside the Tube. BT-owned EE and CK Hutchison’s 3 UK had announced 4G service underground last year.

5G Services Will Also Soon Arrive for London Underground Rail System

One of the biggest benefits of this would be that the 4G networks would also support UK’s Emergency Services Network (ESN). London is also a very popular global tourist spot. This will enable the tourists to get a seamless network experience regardless of what they are doing in London.

Note that 5G services aren’t switched on for these underground networks right now. But that shouldn’t really be an issue right now as for a limited number of people who travel from the train, 4G networks are enough to handle capacity. Regardless, in the coming years, all the telcos will also look to offer 5G network services underground.

The performance of the 4G networks underground is unknown at the current moment. What do you think about fast-mobile networks made for people travelling underground?

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments