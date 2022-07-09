JioFiber Reveals Best Selling Broadband Plan

JioFiber, the fiber broadband arm of Reliance Jio has revealed its best-selling plan in India. Before we talk about the plan, let’s acknowledge how rapidly JioFiber’s presence in the Indian market has grown. JioFiber is already the nation’s number one fiber broadband service provider. A few of the reasons why the telco became the leading ISP (internet service provider) in India are – a) giving out free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) to the consumers on purchase of select high-speed plans; b) offering more affordable services, and c) bundling multiple free subscriptions of major OTT (over-the-top) platforms. The company has revealed its best-selling broadband plan in India. Let’s take a look at that plan.

JioFiber Rs 1499 Broadband Plan

Since it is the best-selling plan in India, most consumers should naturally be aware of the benefits of this plan. However, for the people who don’t know, JioFiber offers its Rs 1499 broadband plan with 300 Mbps of internet speed. The data offered with this plan is unlimited. However, unlimited here means a FUP (fair-usage-policy) limit of 3.3TB per month. The speed benefit offered with this plan is symmetrical for both downloading and uploading.

But the biggest attraction of this plan is what users additionally get. Jio enables the customer to get a free Jio STB with this plan. Further, users get a free subscription to the following platforms – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Kids, SunNXT, Voot Select, Hoichoi, Discovery+, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, JioSaavn, and ALT Balaji.

Note that this same plan is also available for the users under the postpaid offering from JioFiber. Further, the amount mentioned above doesn’t include taxes for which you will have to pay more. This is the best-selling broadband plan from JioFiber and it makes sense that more and more consumers are opting for this particular plan as it offers great benefits. Which ISP services do you use right now and how much are you spending, let us know in the comments below!