BSNL 30 Days Plan Built for Heavy Data Usage

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers multiple prepaid plans to the consumers with which they get 30 days of validity. Today, we are going to look at one such plan from the company, which offers 30 days of service validity but is made for heavy data users. A lot of users had complained to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) about not getting one complete month or 30 days plans from the telcos. Thus, quite a while back, TRAI had ordered all the telcos to offer at least one 30 days plan to the consumers.

The 30 days BSNL plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 299. It launched earlier this year and offers tremendous benefits. Let’s check them out.

BSNL Rs 299 Prepaid Plan is Pretty Good for Heavy Data Users

The 299 prepaid plan from BSNL comes with 3GB of daily data. Users get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. The internet speed reduces to 80 Kbps once the fair usage policy (FUP) limit is over.

There are very few such prepaid plans in the market right now. Getting 3GB of daily data from your BSNL pack can be a great convenience if the customer lives in an area where the network of BNSL is good. Otherwise, regardless of the data you are getting from BSNL, you won’t be able to use it because of poor network experience.

This plan doesn’t offer any additional benefits, sadly. It would have been better if BSNL had partnered with one of the OTT (Over-the-top) platforms to bundle it with this plan which comes with so much data. The total data offered with this plan would be 90GB. The cost of using each GB of data with this plan would come at Rs 3.32. Further, the daily cost of using this plan would be Rs 9.96, which is approximately Rs 10 each day.

Would you consider getting this prepaid plan from BSNL? Let us know in the comments section below.