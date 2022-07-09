OnePlus and Oppo Banned in Germany After Court Rules in Favour of Nokia

Nokia and Oppo were in a legal tussle over the 4G (LTE) and 5G patents. Nokia had sued Oppo for nine standard-essential patents (SEPs) and five implementation patents in three regional German courts. Note that Nokia is the standard-bearer in the 5G SEPs segment with huge investments of about $130.3 billion. The company holds a large number of patents in the field and has won settlements against major players such as Lenovo and Daimler in recent times.

Nokia had sued Oppo in over four countries while Oppo countersued Nokia in nine countries, said a Gizmochina report. The lawsuit was a surprise for Oppo.

Nokia vs Oppo: Decision Ruled in Favour of Nokia

The Mannheim Regional Court in Germany has granted Nokia a cease-and-desist order against Oppo. According to the report, Oppo and OnePlus devices are now banned from the German market. The judge dismissed the reaction of Oppo to the decision and labelled the company as an unwilling licensee.

This is a major setback for Oppo and OnePlus. Nokia had used the help of counsels in the Mannheim case, who helped the company win both the Lenovo and Daimler cases as well. Oppo and OnePlus will definitely not be happy with the decision. This was the first hearing on the matter.

It will be interesting to see how Oppo will respond to this. For now, not many details are available.