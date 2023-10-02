South Indian Films Currently Available on OTT That You Should Watch

Regardless of language barriers, everyone can relate to the emotions that come with watching a movie. Good films have always been commended for their ability to provide compelling stories to audiences in a country known for its arts. If you enjoy watching films in any language and genre and are looking for some weekend recommendations, you've come to the perfect place. These OTT services should be your ideal pick for a weekend binge with friends because they are full of endless must-watch and the most recent South Indian films.









Here are the most recent South Indian films available on OTT services that you simply must watch this weekend.

Jailer

Superstar Rajnikanth plays the title character in the latest blockbuster action film, "Jailer," directed by Nelson Dilikumar. ACP Arjun disappears while his father, Muthuvel Pandian, a former police officer, is pursuing a case against vicious mobster Varman. Muthuvel discovers his dark background as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, a former jailer, as a result of his search for retribution. He plans a robbery to recover a priceless crown, and by doing so, he ultimately vanquishes Varman and his criminal organization.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bedurulanka 2012

The story of this movie, which takes place in the year 2012 in Bendrulanka, explores the problems that people faced amid the widespread belief that the world would end in December 2012. The movie delves into the idea of human morality in the face of greedy individuals who are prepared to use their tools to prey on people's fears. Karthikeya Gummakonda, Neha Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, and LB Sriram are the main actors in this Clax-directed Telugu comedy movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Her Chapter 1

The Telugu crime drama "Her Chapter 1" stars Ruhani Sharma as a strict officer who rejoins the force following a six-month ban. The plot of the film centers on a string of gruesome killings that keep the police on their toes. The key is in how the woman in the lead finds the perpetrator. The supporting cast includes Pradeep Rudra, Jeevan Kumar, Sanjay Swarup, Ravi Varma, Ravi Prakash, and others. This movie was directed by Sreedhar Swaraghav.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Digital Village

"Digital Village" is a Malayalam drama directed by Fahad Nandu and starring Hrishikesh, K Indira, MC Mohanan, Suresh Babu Kannom, and others. The story revolves around three buddies who want to improve their community's people's digital literacy. Their efforts are thwarted, though, by the villagers' determination to maintain their way of life.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Namo Bhoothathma 2

"Namo Bhoothathma 2," a Kannada horror comedy film directed by V Murali, features Komal, Lekha Cnadhra, Govinde Gowda, and other notable actors in pivotal parts. The story revolves around Arjun and his coworkers at a TV channel. They play a prank on several goons, who then pursue them in an effort to increase the TRP numbers. Unsettling things happen as the main character and his pals seek refuge in a haunted house.

OTT platform: SUN NXT

DD Returns

S Prem Anand wrote the script and directed the comedy-horror movie "DD Returns," which was shot in Tamil. Santhanam and Surbhi play the lead parts, with Redin Kingsley, Maran, and Pradeep Rawat providing support. The third installment of the series and a stand-alone sequel to "Dhilluku Dhuddu 2," the film follows the lead character and his buddies as they hide money in a spooky bungalow. After retrieving it, they find themselves trapped by a ghost in a terrifying survival game.

OTT platform: Zee5

Narayana & Co

The Telugu comedy-drama "Narayana & Co" stars Sudhakar Komakula, Amazni, Devi Prasad, Pooja Kiran, and others. The story centers on a middle-class family that is experiencing financial hardship and is working to find a solution. To make money, the family members consent to a shady transaction. The core of the story is how they come to understand what family really means through a series of amusing incidents.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ustaad

The film "Ustaad," directed by Phanideep, has Sri Simha Koduri and Kavya Kalyanram in the key characters. Surya, an aimless, brash young man who only has eyes for a vintage-style bike named Ustaad, is the focus of the story. A defeated Surya seeks refuge in the air after a string of setbacks. The key is how he overcomes his temper problems and charts the sky.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Black n White

The film, written and directed by S Dheekshi, stars Karthick Raj and Arthika in the key roles, with Shravnitha, Manimozhian Ramadurai, and Richard filling out the supporting cast. The plot is around the siblings Rishi and Ritu as it develops during the pandemic. Tragically, they lose their home owing to debt and their parents to COVID-19. Despite their best attempts, the narrative's central conflict is their fight to restore their home.

OTT platform: Zee5

Pizza 3: The Mummy

"Pizza 3: The Mummy" is a recently released Tamil horror film starring Ashwin Kakumanu and Pavithrah Marimuthu. The protagonist of the story investigates a string of deaths that occur at one of his regular delivery locations. The movie was directed by Mohan Govind.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

1001 Nunakal

The Malayalam drama "Aayirathonnu Nunakal," also known as "1001 Nunakal," features Remya Suresh, Vidhya Vijaykumar, Zhinza Shan, and other notable actors in pivotal roles. The reunification of old pals serves as the plot's focal point. When one of them suggests playing a game in which they must each divulge a secret they kept from their partners, the otherwise easygoing atmosphere of wonderful food and lighthearted conversation is upset. The film's critically regarded director is Thamar KV.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Kolai

The plot-defining actors in the Tamil suspense thriller "Kolai" include Vijay Antony, Ritika Singh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others. The murder of a well-known model sets the stage for the plot and introduces a perceptive detective to the case. The key is in how he solves the murder mystery. This movie was directed by Balaji K Kumar.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video