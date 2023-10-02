Smart Communications Expands 5G Data Roaming to 81 Destinations

Philippine telecom provider Smart Communications, part of PLDT Wireless, has extended its 5G data roaming service to 81 destinations, offering fast 5G connectivity to global travelers.

Highlights

  • Smart Communications expands 5G data roaming to 81 destinations worldwide.
  • Partnerships with 140 operators enable global access to high-speed 5G.
  • Smart's robust fibre infrastructure supports its mobile network.

Smart Philippines Expands 5G Data Roaming Service to Cover 81 Destinations
Philippine telecommunications service provider Smart Communications, a unit of PLDT Wireless, has expanded its 5G data roaming service to 81 destinations in partnership with 140 operators worldwide.

PLDT and Smart Communications stated, "As we expand our 5G roaming coverage through strong partnerships with key telco partners around the world, we aim to empower our global customers with fast 5G data roaming speeds, providing access to technology when it is needed the most."




Global 5G Roaming Expansion

In its announcement, Smart stated that customers with Smart 5G SIMs and 5G-capable devices can now enjoy live 5G roaming services in a wide range of destinations, including Aland Island, Albania, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Crete, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Northern Marianas, Norway, Oman, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, the United States of America, US Virgin Islands, Uzbekistan, the Vatican, Vietnam, and Wales.

Customers abroad can easily access these services by opening gigaroam.smart.com.ph using their mobile browser and selecting the data plans that best suit their roaming needs, as explained by the operator, Smart.

Fiber Infrastructure

The PLDT Group has also announced the expansion of its total fibre footprint to over 1.1 million kilometres, including more than 231,000 kilometres of international fibre and over 885,000 kilometres of domestic fibre as of the end of June 2023.

The official release highlights that this robust fibre infrastructure supports Smart's mobile network, providing coverage to approximately 97 percent of the population with 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G services.

Smart also said it has also made it easy and hassle-free for tourists who have 5G SIMs and 5G-capable devices to connect to Smart’s 5G network when they visit the country.

