Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS Earbuds Launched in India With 35 Hour Battery Life

Soundcore a part of Anker Innovations has just launched its latest Life Note 3 Headset in India. Soundcore is a global leader in audio technology and the newly announced headsets are the latest addition to its Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) series. All-new earbuds from Soundcore come with a noise cancellation feature and offer to provide enhanced call performance & thumping bass with gaming mode resulting in a seamless transformation from work to gaming mode. The new device has been launched in a sole colour variant and offers 18 months of warranty. The device will be available on Flipkart for purchase.

Specifications and Details for Life Note 3

The all-new Soundcore Life Note 3 might be small earbuds but offer omnipotent sound quality. The newest earbuds have a modern and stylish look thanks to its glossy case with Carbon Fibre Pattern finish. The all-new Life Note 3 TWS come with custom 11mm drivers providing a thumping sound. The exclusive Bass Up Technology further intensifies bass in real-time. The latest wearable from Soundcore comes with a massive battery backup of 35 hours and works in a range of up to 10 metres.

In addition to this, Life Note 3 features multi-mode noise cancellation and allows for a distraction-free listening experience for users that syncs the noise cancelling as per the location for an optimized experience. Using the Soundcore app, users can switch between Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes to block out irritating background noises in each environment. At the same time, to keep the users aware of their surroundings, the TWS earbuds offer transparency modes. The device features three transparency modes – full, vocal and enhanced vocal mode. As mentioned, the earbuds can be controlled via the Soundcore app which allows users to create an EQ profile and choose from 22 different EQ settings.

Moreover, the latest Soundcore earbuds enable an enhanced calling experience, all thanks to its 6 microphones and an exclusive algorithm to tune out background noises. Additionally, as mentioned above, Life Note 3 comes with a gaming mode that can be turned on via the app for an immersive gaming experience. Furthermore, in case the earbuds are lost, users can use the “Find my headset’ option on the Soundcore app that will emit a loud noise to help locate the missing earbud. Life Note 3 from Soundcore will join its portfolio of other TWS earbuds that include Liberty Air2 Pro, Liberty Dot 2 NC, Liberty 2, Liberty 2 Pro and more.

The Life Note 3 Earbuds have been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 7,999 and will be available in black colour option for sale on Flipkart.