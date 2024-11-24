Snowflake and Anthropic Partner to Bring Claude Models to AI Data Cloud



Data analytics provider Snowflake raised its annual product revenue forecast last Wednesday and said it has teamed up with artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic to enhance its cloud services. Snowflake has entered into a multi-year partnership with Anthropic to empower enterprises with advanced AI capabilities. This partnership will integrate Anthropic's newest Claude 3.5 models into Snowflake's Cortex AI platform, enabling businesses to securely develop and deploy cutting-edge AI products and workflows.

Snowflake's Cortex AI is a fully managed AI service that provides a suite of generative AI features on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Additionally, Snowflake's agentic AI products, including Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Analyst, will leverage Claude as one of the key large language models (LLMs) powering these experiences, the companies announced.









AI Integration with Enterprise Data

Claude 3.5 will enhance Snowflake's AI services, such as Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Analyst, enabling conversational data assistants, coding copilots, and unstructured data analytics. The integration combines Claude's reasoning and problem-solving capabilities with Snowflake's governance and security framework, allowing enterprises to unlock even more value from their data.

"This gives enterprises the choice to build cutting-edge AI applications using the model of their choice with the ease, built-in security, and governance of the Snowflake platform. The cost efficiency, flexibility, and extensibility we deliver are why iconic brands like Accor, Chipotle, Comcast, Hyatt, Kraft Heinz, NBC Universal, Sanofi, Toyota, and thousands more are betting their business on Snowflake. As we move forward, we have a big opportunity to continue to expand with AI throughout the data journey," Snowflake's CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy said during the Q3 FY25 earnings call.

“Our partnership with Anthropic represents a massive leap forward in expanding on our promise to provide thousands of global customers with easy, efficient, and trusted AI for a holistic set of enterprise use cases," said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake. "By bringing Anthropic's industry-leading models to customers' enterprise data where it already lives, within the security and governance boundaries of the AI Data Cloud, we will unleash new ways for businesses to harness this data for agentic use cases, coding assistants, document chatbots, unstructured data analytics, and more."

"With Claude, we're turning breakthrough AI research into powerful and trusted tools that businesses can use today, while maintaining robust standards of safety and reliability," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Vice President of Product at Anthropic.

"AI is opening new possibilities for how teams create insights from data," said Barry McCardel, Co-founder and CEO of Hex. "Our Magic AI features make it easy for users to use natural language to ask questions, get answers, and make better decisions — and with Anthropic's Claude coming to Snowflake Cortex AI, customers can now back these features with the most advanced models, served from their existing Snowflake environments with advanced security and governance."

Addressing AI Readiness

Snowflake cited a recent MIT Technology Review Insights report, Data Strategies for AI Leaders, which found that only 22 percent of respondents claim that their data foundations are "very ready" to support generative AI apps, an alarmingly small number given the massive potential of generative AI. This partnership aims to close the gap, providing enterprises with streamlined access to Claude's capabilities while ensuring compliance and data security, Snowflake said.

By partnering with Anthropic, Snowflake will provide access to Anthropic's latest models so customers can build cutting-edge generative AI apps, copilots, agents, and more, the company said.

Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet will be available on select AWS regions where Amazon Bedrock is available in the United States. With Claude 3.5 Sonnet, enterprises gain enhanced reasoning and natural human-like conversational abilities to power chatbots in Cortex AI, enabling users to interact with their enterprise data with ease, the company said.

"As of the end of Q3, we have over a thousand deployed use cases, which you can think of as individual projects we manage with our customers of our AI and ML products in production deployments. More than 3,200 accounts are now using our AI and ML features," Ramaswamy added.

Multi-Year Partnership

As a part of the multi-year partnership, Snowflake said it has also committed to using Claude as one of the key models powering its agentic AI offerings. Snowflake's enterprise AI products and chatbots will come optimised for Claude out-of-the-box, enabling users to reduce time-to-market and begin seeing value with industry-leading accuracy and scalability.

Furthermore, Snowflake will deploy Claude for internal use cases, enabling Snowflake employees to immediately create high-quality agentic workflows. The Cortex Playground, now in public preview, lets businesses test and compare Claude alongside models from other providers, including AI21 Labs, Google, Meta, Mistral AI, Reka, and Voyage AI.