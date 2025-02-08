Singtel Secures SGD 643 Million Green Loan for 58 MW Data Centre

The five-year green loan will fund the development of DC Tuas, a high-density, and sustainable data centre supporting AI and high-performance computing.

Highlights

  • Financed by DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and UOB.
  • Green Mark Platinum certified for sustainable infrastructure.
  • Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) below 1.25 at full load.

Singtel's regional data centre arm, Nxera DCT, has secured a SGD 643 million, five-year green loan to finance the development of a new 58 MW data centre in Singapore, DC Tuas. DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered, HSBC and UOB are financing the loan and have been appointed as green loan coordinators. The loan proceeds will go toward funding the development and capital expenditure of DC Tuas, which the operator claims will be "Singapore's most hyper-connected green data centre with the highest power density".

Green Loan for DC Tuas

As part of the green loan criteria, DC Tuas has achieved the Green Mark Platinum certification, awarded by Singapore's Building and Construction Authority and Infocomm Media Development Authority.

"DC Tuas will feature a green design and build, as well as next-generation liquid cooling systems, making it ideal for meeting the demand from enterprises for high-intensity compute and AI workloads," said Singtel Group's Chief Financial Officer. "This loan will enable us to support Singapore’s digital economy while reducing our carbon footprint, in keeping with our net-zero goals."

Singtel said Nxera is committed to achieving scope 1 and 2 net-zero emissions by 2028. When operational in 2026, DC Tuas will support the enterprise demand for sustainable digital infrastructure while optimising land, power and water use.

Infrastructure for AI Workloads

The facility will offer a high-density environment suited for AI workloads and operate at a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of below 1.25 at full load. It will also incorporate cooling systems capable of supporting computing power exceeding 30kW per rack, along with a chilled water system and water recycling features to ensure maximum water efficiency.

Green Financing

Singtel previously secured an SGD 535 million green loan in December 2023 to refinance the borrowings and support the operations of DC West and DC Kim Chuan. This green loan aligns with the Group's dedicated sustainable financing programme, Olives, which links Singtel's financing approach to its progress in achieving mid- to long-term sustainability goals, the company announced on Friday, February 7, 2025.

