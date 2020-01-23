Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Goes Official in India, Priced at Rs 39,999

Highlights The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset

The phone comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Pre-orders for the device began today and the first sale will be on February 4

After the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has been launched in India today. Priced at Rs 39,999 for the lone 8GB+128GB variant, the Galaxy S10 Lite is a great option under Rs 40,000 and it’s a competitor for the OnePlus 7T. For the first time in a long time, we are seeing a Samsung flagship device with Qualcomm Snapdragon top-tier chipset. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset which may fee dated in 2020, but the price of the smartphone is on the reasonable side this time around. Other features of the S10 Lite include 48MP triple camera setup, 4500mAh battery and a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display dominates the front. The S10 Lite is the fourth smartphone in the Galaxy S10 series after the launch of Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications and Features

Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series in early 2019 and the Lite version of the same series has arrived now. To recall, the S10 Lite was first launched ahead of CES 2020 tech show earlier this month alongside the Note 10 Lite. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite reached the Indian market a couple of days ago with a starting price of Rs 37,999. When it comes to specs, the S10 Lite feels superior on paper compared to the Note 10 Lite thanks to the majority of 2019 features like 48MP primary rear camera, Snapdragon 855 processor and in-display fingerprint scanner.

Moving onto the specs, the S10 Lite rocks a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the front with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Similar to the Note 10 Lite, the S10 Lite also features a punch-hole screen. Under the hood, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 running the show, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S10 Lite has been launched in a single variant and the storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

As for the software, the device boots Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box. Cameras on the Galaxy S10 Lite include a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor is also present. Frontal, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. Samsung says the Galaxy S10 Lite features an advanced Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) feature. Connectivity options include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery and offers 25W fast charging support. Samsung is bundling a fast charger inside the retail box. The S10 Lite measures 8.1mm thick and weighs 186 grams. Thanks to the usage of the AMOLED screen, the S10 Lite also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Pricing and Availability in India

Samsung has launched the S10 Lite in only one variant in India and it’s the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The price of the handset is Rs 39,999. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting February 4 in three colour options- Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue. Samsung confirmed that it would take pre-orders for the S10 Lite in India starting today. Similar to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the S10 Lite will also be available via major offline stores in India.

For the users who pre-book the S10 Lite, Samsung is offering a one-time screen replacement option at just Rs 1,999. The screen replacement cost, in general, will be over Rs 15,000 for Samsung high-end devices.