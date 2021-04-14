Samsung Neo QLED TV Range With Quantum Matrix Technology Launched in India

Samsung has launched its ultra-premium Neo QLED TV range today in India. The new range features a nearly bezel-less Infinity One Design, which is said to deliver a seamless user experience. According to the company, the Neo QLED TV will take QLED TVs to the next level with Quantum Mini LED. Let’s have a closer look at the newly launched Neo QLED TV range.

Samsung Neo QLED TV Specifications and Features

As mentioned above, the Neo QLED arrives with a Quantum Mini LED panel which is controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor. Samsung claims that these mini LEDs are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs, which are capable of delivering perfect contrast and fine light. It increases the luminance scale, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise HDR experience.

Now the most important thing, the Neo QLED flagship TVs, comes in 8K and 4K display resolution. The smart TV lineup is launched in 5 sizes, including 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch. Under the hood, the Neo QLED TVs are powered by the Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. The chipset makes use of 16 different neural network models, which are trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology. The Neo Quantum Processor is capable of delivering 4K and 8K output irrespective of input quality.

Besides, the company has also kept the bars up by including the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature, which offers an ultra-wide gaming experience. This feature will allow gaming enthusiasts to connect their PC and console with the TV to experience a Super Ultra-Wide Game View.

Samsung Neo QLED TV Price and Offers

Samsung’s new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models – QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch. On the other hand, the 2021 Neo QLED 4K TV will be up for grabs in two models – QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch.

Coming to the pricing, the Neo QLED TV range available for sale in India, starting at Rs 99,990 onwards. The newly smart TV range will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Consumers who are pre-booking Neo QLED TVs can avail of up to Rs 20,000 cashback on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE. Buyers can also avail EMI option starting as low as Rs 1,990 from April 15th to April 30th, 2021. The pre-booking offers will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and at all leading consumer electronics stores as well.