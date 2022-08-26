Samsung Makes One UI 5.0 Beta 2 Available for Galaxy S22 Devices

The addition of Maintenance Mode in this version also enables you to share your device with a repair facility while hiding your personal information.

Highlights

  • In the markets, the One UI 5.0 beta upgrade can be downloaded for about 3GB.
  • Samsung has also included the Privacy Detection feature in their products.
  • The most recent upgrade has a firmware version that ends with ZVHK.

Samsung

Samsung began pushing out the One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series devices earlier this month. The South Korean behemoth has already started distributing the second beta build to its user base in South Korea, the US, the UK, and India. The latest update adds numerous bug fixes, speed enhancements, and updated app icons for Samsung's stock apps. It has a firmware version ending in ZVHK.

In the markets where it has just been made available, the One UI 5.0 beta upgrade has a download size of roughly 3GB. In locations where the second beta update is available, the download size is around 1GB. A Smart Suggestions Widget that recommends relevant apps and fresh features is one of the new features included in the second beta edition. The addition of Maintenance Mode in this edition also enables you to share your smartphone with a repair facility while hiding your personal information.

Samsung has also included the Privacy Detection feature in their products. When you attempt to share photographs with sensitive data, such as those of credit cards, ID cards, or passports, it notifies you so you may choose whether you genuinely want to share those images with others or not. The Bixby Routines feature now includes the Lifestyle Mode in the most recent One UI 5.0 beta version.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a reliable product from Samsung that, despite initially appearing to be a touch pricey, has all the high-end capabilities you would anticipate from a flagship in a small package. When it comes to gaming, the Dynamic AMOLED display is punchy, vivid, and effective. The biggest reason to choose it is probably because of its form size, which is compact enough for one-handed operation and has a battery life that will last you for at least a full workday.

