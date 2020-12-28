Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Launch Soon: Details

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch in January 2021. The series is expected to come with three devices namely Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now, online reports have surfaced about the details and specifications of Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. Even the camera details of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have come out. All the details were first mentioned in a report from WinFutre.de and the report suggests that Galaxy S21 Ultra might come with next-gen camera technology. More details on the story ahead.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Specifications

Both Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to come with dual-SIM (nano) support. Further, the devices might be running on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. Talking about the powerhouse, select markets will receive these devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and other markets with an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC.

The Galaxy S21 series devices are expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants. Talking about the display, the Galaxy S21 is expected to come with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen.

The Galaxy S21+ is expected to come with a larger display of 6.7-inch. Both the devices might be able to support 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rates and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits. For extra protection, there might be the covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

In the camera department, both the devices are expected to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor in both the devices might be a 64MP lens paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP tertiary sensor. At the front, both the devices might come with a 10MP sensor for video calling and selfies.

The Galaxy S21 is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery whereas the Galaxy S21+ is expected to come with a 4,800mAh battery. As far as the charging is concerned, both the devices might support Qi wireless charging and 25W wired fast-charging. The devices might also be able to support reverse charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S21 with 128GB (base model) might launch for a price of EUR 849 (approximately Rs 76,000) and its higher model with 256GB for EUR 899 (approximately Rs 80,600).

The S21+ with 128GB (base model) might launch for EUR 1,049 (approximately Rs 94,000) and its another variant with 256GB might launch for EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs 98,700).