Vodafone Idea Rs 1,499 Plan Offering 50GB Additional Data

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering extra data to its users with the Rs 1,499 prepaid plan. The telco is providing users with 50GB of additional data on top of the existing data the plan provides. However, it might be possible that this benefit is limited or restricted to specific Vi users. This is because, on verification of the offer, multiple users couldn’t spot it, but a TelecomTalk member could see it within the Vi mobile app. To know more about the offer and the plan, keep reading ahead.

Vodafone Idea Offering 50GB Bonus Data to Users

Vodafone Idea offers the Rs 1,499 plan with the benefit of unlimited calling and 24GB of data. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users. It carries a validity of 365 days. The Rs 1,499 prepaid plan from Vi is suitable for users who want less to do with data and primarily use their smartphones for voice calling purposes.

But now, the telecom operator is also offering 50GB bonus data with the plan. However, there is no confirmation about how long this offer will stay. It might be that Vi is offering 50GB additional data to the users as a new year offer. Again, the telco hasn’t confirmed the same so it is speculation.

What’s not speculation is the 50GB bonus data. One of the TelecomTalk members living in the Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh circle could spot the additional 50GB data offered with the plan. Thus, with the bonus 50GB data offered with this plan, the total tally of data reaches 74GB.

So now, instead of getting 24GB for a year, users will get 74GB data where all the other benefits of the plan will remain the same. This is a good offer for users looking to recharge with the plan right now.

Also, it is worth considering that Vodafone Idea might soon increase the tariffs of its prepaid offerings. Thus, it would be a good time for the users to recharge with this year-long plan right now with the bonus data before the tariffs increase.

Like mentioned above, this plan would be ideal for all the users who are looking to go for a prepaid plan which predominantly offers voice calling benefits and less of data benefits. So the Rs 1,499 prepaid plan from the telco will be offering 74GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 365 days (1-year).