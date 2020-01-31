Realme Wireless Charger Makes Appearance on Wireless Power Consortium

Highlights Realme's wireless earbuds support wireless charging

The brand is launching Realme C3 on February 6

Realme could also launch the Realme Fitness band in the event

Realme’s wireless earbuds have struck a chord with the people and given their price tag, a lot of the buyer out there have found them to be worthy of the price. However, one unique feature of the EarPods by Realme has been wireless charging still it was baffling until now that even though the case supported wireless charging, Realme does not have a wireless charger to sell. But, with a new revelation courtesy of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Realme has been spotted listing its wireless charger on the website.

Wireless Charger Likely to Launch Alongside Realme C3

Going by the listing on the WPC website, the Realme wireless charger will bear the model number RMA203, and it will come with a charging speed of 5W which is low as compared to the modern standards of charging. Another feature which the Realme Wireless charger supports is the Qi standards. Although not much information has been divulged in the listing, we have a sneak peek at the Realme Wireless because it comes with a picture. The Realme Wireless charger sports a very simple circular design with the Realme logo in the centre and there are no extra additions besides this.

Realme Fitness Band Might Also Launch With Realme C3

It is also worth noting that in the coming days on February 6, Realme is going to debut its new budget segment phone, the Realme C3 which will be the successor to the Realme C2. It is quite possible that looking at the occasion that Realme might also launch the Realme Wireless Charger at the event. Although the Realme C3 is not expected to come with Wireless Charging given its budget price tag. In another related revelation with Realme. The Realme Fitness band has also been spotted in the hands of the Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, and it is possible that in the Realme C3 event, the brand might decide to launch the Realme Fitness band as well.

OnePlus Joins Wireless Power Consortium

In the Wireless Power Consortium, OnePlus has also made its entry this year which means that in the upcoming days with the launch of the OnePlus 8 and the following devices, we will be able to see Wireless Charging. Wireless charging has been one of the most demanded features by the OnePlus users, and although the phones used to come with a glass back, the wireless charging functionality was missing.