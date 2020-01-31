Apple Surges Past Samsung to Become Top Smartphone Brand in Q4 2019

Highlights Apple shipped more than 72.9 million iPhones in Q4 2019 in comparison to 70 million Samsung Galaxy devices

Apple, however, loses number 2 position to Huawei for year end 2019 sales

Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme are among the top ten smartphone brands

Apple overtook Samsung to emerge as the world’s top-selling smartphone vendor for the first time in two years, according to figures from several analysts. Several outlets lately published estimated smartphone shipments for Q4 2019 and while there are slights variations, overall figures suggest Apple has managed to top its South Korean rival Samsung. The Cupertino based tech giant was the market leader in Q4 2019 with shipments surging to 72.9 million units in the last months of the year, according to Counterpoint Research. They climbed well above the 70 million Galaxy units sold by Samsung. Apple led the segment followed by Samsung and Huawei, while Xiaomi and Oppo rounded the list of top five smartphone vendors.

Apple Leads Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2019

This is in line with a report from Strategy Analytics, which has different numbers though the positions of brands remain the same. Apple held the most market share in the quarter, shipping 70.7 million smartphones, giving it an 18.9% share versus Samsung’s 68.8 million units and 18.4% share. Huawei shipped 56 million handsets, giving it a share of 15%. Xiaomi and Oppo follow with 8.8 and 8.1% market share, respectively.

Another industry tracker, Canalys brings in similar figures. Apple shipped 78.4 million smartphones in the last quarter, with a 21.3% market share as per Canalys. Samsung, meanwhile, is said to have sold 70.8 million units with a market share of 19.2%, while Huawei sold 56 million units, giving it a share of 15.2%. Xiaomi followed with a 9% share and Oppo was last of the top five with 8.2% share.

Apple Lost Second Spot to Huawei in 2019

It’s entirely different picture for the Calendar Year 2019. Apple lost out on the number two spot to Huawei. The Chinese phone maker shipped 240 million phones compared to 200 million for Apple. Samsung comfortably retained its lead in market share shipping around 300 million devices. Xiaomi and Oppo once again round up the list of the top five phone makers for the whole of 2019.

Apple’s strong performance in the Q4 2019 is attributed to strong demand for its iPhone 11 series according to the research firms. Things are expected to take a turn in upcoming months as Apple is likely to follow up their strategy with even an entry-level 4.7-inch LCD iPhone which will start for $399 in the US.