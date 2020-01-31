Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Gets Android 10 Beta Update: Steps to Install

Highlights Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets first Android 10 beta ROM

The update will have to be installed manually by the users

Asus revealed the beta version may not be stable

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has finally received its first Android 10 beta update. Launched in December 2018, the Max Pro M2 was amongst the best mid-range smartphones in the first half of 2019. However, the company stopped selling the device and focussed heavily on the Zenfone Max Pro M1 by constantly slashing its prices. Even at the time of writing this article, the Max Pro M2 is out of stock on Flipkart. However, Asus is not stopping the software support. As it promised during the launch event in late 2018, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 will receive Android 10 stable update in the coming weeks as the Taiwanese brand has now released the first beta version. Continue reading to know how to install Android 10 Beta version on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Android 10 Beta Update Released

Asus has silently released Android 10 beta update to the Zenfone Max Pro M2. Thankfully, this beta ROM can be installed by any Max Pro M2 owner. The beta version carries WW-17.2018.1912.409 build number and it is based on Android 10. All the features of Android 10 are being included and it can only be installed on the Max Pro M2 running Android 9 Pie.

Android 10 brings various new features like the dark theme, smart reply across the messaging apps, enhanced location and privacy controls, focus mode, new gestural navigation and so on. Asus did not reveal the complete changelog of this beta version, but we expect the company might have included all the key features of Android 10.

The only known issue with this beta version is broken EIS. Asus says “Electronic Image Stabilization(EIS) for video recording function has no effect.”

Steps to Install Android 10 Beta on Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus already released stable Android 10 update to Zenfone 6Z and Zenfone 5Z smartphones. The brand is now focussing at bringing the same update to its mid-range phones as well. Moving onto the installation process, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 owners will have to download the beta ROM first which weighs 1.61GB in size. The download link for the ROM is provided at the bottom of this article.

After downloading the Android 10 Beta ROM, place it in the Root folder of the device’ internal storage. Now head to the System Updates section to install the ROM file manually.

Since this is a beta version, Asus does not guarantee stability and you may very frequently face issues with the phone. Also, before starting the procedure, make sure you back up all the data as the device gets wiped once you hit the reboot button.