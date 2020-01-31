JioTVCamera for Jio Set-Top Box is Now Available at Rs 2,999

As the name of the product itself suggests, the JioTVCamera is an accessory that acts as a facecam for making video calls

By January 31st, 2020 AT 2:53 PM
    Highlights
    • JioTVCamera is already for purchase on Jio.com
    • The accessory can be picked for Rs 2,999 and users can also avail EMI options
    • JioTVCamera can be connected to Jio 4K Set-Top Box

    Reliance Jio has finally brought the first accessory for JioFiber users. Dubbed as the JioTVCamera, it allows the JioFiber users to make video calls via the company’s landline service. JioTVCamera is currently available for purchase via Jio.com at a price of Rs 2,999. Back in August 2019, Reliance Jio demonstrated that the JioFiber users could make video calls via the JioFiber Set-Top Box. And to make these video calls, users are required to have a separate video camera which will be connected to the Set-Top Box. Right now, we don’t have an idea whether the Jio STB works with any video camera. If it doesn’t, then the company itself is providing a hardware camera accessory called JioTVCamera at Rs 2,999. It’s a one-time purchase and can be placed on top of your television.

    JioTVCamera is a Simple Plug and Use Camera Accessory

    JioTVCamera is a Simple Plug and Use Camera Accessory

Right now, the JioTVCamera is available only via Jio.com and the price of the product is Rs 2,999. Reliance Jio says the product will come with a one-year warranty as well. If a customer orders the JioTVCamera, it will be delivered to them within 3-5 business days. The accessory is also available to purchase on EMI basis up to 24 months.

    Moving onto the technical details, the input voltage of the JioTVCamera is 5V and it weighs just 0.093 kg. The JioTVCamera has a 1/2.7-inch CMOS sensor with a focal length of 3.1mm.

    As for the installation, Jio says there’s no separate installation required for this tiny accessory. Users can simply plug in the USB of the JioTVCamera to the Jio Set-Top Box. After plugging in, reboot the STB and set up the landline number on JioCall app. If you have already set up the JioCall app, then there’s just reboot the STB and open the JioCall app which comes pre-installed with the box.

    Once the entire process is finished, you can now make video calls on the TV itself. Jio also says the JioTVCamera offers 120-degree field-of-view (FoV) to cover a wider area. Do make a note that JioFiber allows only video calls to Jio number and audio calls to all mobile & landline numbers.

    Other JioFiber Accessories May Launch Soon

    In what we can assume a fresh start, Reliance Jio may now bring various accessories to JioFiber customers as promised, and some of them will also include IoT products. Some other accessories which Jio may launch in the coming weeks will be security cameras like Jio Door Camera, Jio 24/7 solution, Jio indoor security camera and more. These cameras will record for the entire time and you can even access the CCTV footage on JioCloud.

    Besides the security cameras, Reliance Jio will also launch gaming controllers and a VR headset. As you already know, Jio brought the Jio Set-Top Box in December 2019 which runs a forked version of Android TV platform.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

