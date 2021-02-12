samsung-galaxy-m62-to-launch-soon-in-india

Samsung is soon going to launch the Galaxy M62 in India as its support page has been spotted on the official website of Samsung India. The device is listed with the model number SM-M625F/DS. Since the model number carries ‘DS’, it means that the device will come with dual-SIM slots. The device’s official specifications are still not confirmed since there were no other details about the device mentioned on the support page.

Samsung Galaxy M62 Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M62 has already been spotted on several listing platforms. The Geekbench listing reveals that the device might launch with Android 11 out of the box. Further, Samsung is expected to roll out the device with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option. There is a distinct possibility of Samsung adding a microSD card slot in the device to help users expand the device’s internal storage.

From the leaks, it can be assumed that the device will pack a 7,000mAh battery. It is worthy to note that it will only be the second smartphone from Samsung, which will ship with a 7,000mAh battery if that happens. The first device was the mid-range Galaxy M51. Further, the device might support 25W fast-charging.

The Galaxy M62 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC from Samsung which also powers the Galaxy Note 10. Interestingly, the Galaxy F62 set to launch on February 15, 2021, is teased to come with a 7,000mAh battery and the Exynos 9825 SoC.

So what will differentiate the two devices is something we will have to look out for. Samsung will ideally market the two devices by offering different display quality, camera setup, and design. There is no specific date mentioned on the support page of Samsung for the launch of the device, but we assume that its official release announcement is very near.