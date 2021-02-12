How to Check BSNL Data Balance, SMS Balance and More?

BSNL subscribers can use different USSD codes to avail information regarding SMS count, data balance and more

By February 12th, 2021 AT 4:00 PM
  • How To
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    bsnl-balance-check-how-to-check-bsnl-data-sms-balance

    State-owned telecom operator BSNL has defined USSD codes which help subscribers in checking their data balance, SMS balance, talk time information and much more. If you are a BSNL user, you can use these USSD codes to keep a tab on your balance of different services. Alternatively, you can also check your balance through the official app of the telco or by making a call as well. Before using USSD codes, you should know that these codes are toll-free and with them, you get instant updates on the balance. However, these USSD codes are only applicable for BSNL users residing in India.

    BSNL Balance Check

    There are multiple ways through which you can check your BSNL balance. Open your calling app and dial *123# to get information regarding the main balance of your account. You can also dial *124*1# to know the main balance. Users can further download the My BSNL app to keep track of the main balance.

    BSNL Internet Data Balance Check

    To get hold of the internet data balance, open the calling app and dial *124# to check 4G data balance of your BSNL account. In case you are a 2G or 3G subscriber, use ‘*123*10#’ and ‘*112#’ respectively. Alternatively, you can open the messaging app on your smartphone and type ‘BAL’ and send it to 121.

    BSNL SMS Check

    To keep a count on BSNL national SMS balance, dial ‘*123*2#’ from your smartphone. For normal SMS balance check, you can dial three USSD codes which are ‘*123*1#’ or ‘*123*5#’ or ‘*125#’ to keep a count on SMS balance.

    There are two other ways through which you can know your BSNL account balance details. One of them is toll-free calling. If you wish to enquire about balance, simply dial 1503 to check net balance, SMS count, plan validity and more. You can also download the official app of the telco ‘MyBSNL’ which is available on both Andriod and iOS platforms.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M62 to Launch Soon in India

    Samsung is soon going to launch the Galaxy M62 in India as its support page has been spotted on the...

    module-4-img

    How to Check BSNL Data Balance, SMS Balance and More?

    State-owned telecom operator BSNL has defined USSD codes which help subscribers in checking their data balance, SMS balance, talk time...

    module-4-img

    Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India, Check Price

    Boat has just launched a new wireless earphone in its Rockerz 255 series – Boat Rockers 255 Pro+. It is...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Want to Port Mobile Number? Here is How You Can Do It

    module-4-img

    Avid Reddit Reader? Here’s How You Can Disable the ‘Open in App’ Pop-Up

    module-4-img

    Infinix Smart 5 With 6,000mAh Battery and MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India, Check Price

    module-4-img

    Koo App is the Indian Alternative of Twitter, All You Should Know