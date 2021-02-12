How to Check BSNL Data Balance, SMS Balance and More?

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has defined USSD codes which help subscribers in checking their data balance, SMS balance, talk time information and much more. If you are a BSNL user, you can use these USSD codes to keep a tab on your balance of different services. Alternatively, you can also check your balance through the official app of the telco or by making a call as well. Before using USSD codes, you should know that these codes are toll-free and with them, you get instant updates on the balance. However, these USSD codes are only applicable for BSNL users residing in India.

BSNL Balance Check

There are multiple ways through which you can check your BSNL balance. Open your calling app and dial *123# to get information regarding the main balance of your account. You can also dial *124*1# to know the main balance. Users can further download the My BSNL app to keep track of the main balance.

BSNL Internet Data Balance Check

To get hold of the internet data balance, open the calling app and dial *124# to check 4G data balance of your BSNL account. In case you are a 2G or 3G subscriber, use ‘*123*10#’ and ‘*112#’ respectively. Alternatively, you can open the messaging app on your smartphone and type ‘BAL’ and send it to 121.

BSNL SMS Check

To keep a count on BSNL national SMS balance, dial ‘*123*2#’ from your smartphone. For normal SMS balance check, you can dial three USSD codes which are ‘*123*1#’ or ‘*123*5#’ or ‘*125#’ to keep a count on SMS balance.

There are two other ways through which you can know your BSNL account balance details. One of them is toll-free calling. If you wish to enquire about balance, simply dial 1503 to check net balance, SMS count, plan validity and more. You can also download the official app of the telco ‘MyBSNL’ which is available on both Andriod and iOS platforms.