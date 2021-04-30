Samsung seems to be gearing up to expand its Galaxy M-series with the launch of the Galaxy M32. The smartphone is making headlines for quite a time now, and we have already witnessed numerous leaks and rumours about it. In the latest development, the Galaxy M32 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website earlier today, revealing some of the vital information about the smartphone. It has been reported that the Galaxy M32 has some similarities to the Galaxy A32, which was launched a couple of months back. Let’s have a closer look at the Geekbench listing of the Galaxy M32 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Geekbench Listing

According to the Geekbench website, the Galaxy M32 has been listed with model number SM-M325FV. The listing suggests that the Galaxy M32 is expected to be powered by the MT6769V/C, which is the model number for the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The benchmarking site also revealed that the SoC would have octa-cores, and the handset will be backed by 6GB RAM and runs on the Android 11 operating system.

The upcoming Galaxy M32 has managed to score 361 points in the single-core and 1254 points in the multi-core Geekbench benchmark tests. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal anything about the camera or display specifications of the Galaxy M32 smartphone.

Recently, the handset was spotted on the DEKRA certification site revealing the Galaxy M32 might have a rated capacity of 5,380mAh battery. This means that the smartphone might arrive with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is going to be the successor of the Galaxy M31, which also comes with a 6,000mAh battery, so we are not expecting anything extra from the company.

Going with some rumours and leaks, the upcoming Galaxy M32 is said to be similar to the Galaxy A32, which was recently launched by the company in the global market. Just to recall, the Galaxy A32 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Helio G85 chipset, clubbed with4GB/6GB/8GB RAM variants and up to 128GB of storage.

On the optical front, the Galaxy A32 features a quad camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary camera + 8MP wide-angle lens + 5MP macro + 5MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 20Mp camera sensor for selfies and video calls.