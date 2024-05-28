Rostelecom Announces Rebranding to Ovio in Armenia



Armenian operator GNC-Alfa, a subsidiary of Russian national operator Rostelecom, has started rebranding itself. Rostelecom Armenia announced the beginning of the rebranding and will operate under the new brand, Ovio. The company will work under the Ovio brand going forward, the official release said.

History and Achievements

The company, under the GNC-ALFA brand, entered the market in 2009, built over 3,000 kilometers of backbone network, and became the largest player in the wholesale internet market. Since 2012, the company has continued its operations under the Rostelecom brand, introducing Fibre Optic technology in Yerevan and the regions.

The company said it has invested over AMD 37 billion in Armenia and paid AMD 14 billion in taxes until 2024. With the new brand, Ovio, the company goes beyond the classic telecom operator, transforming itself by providing a range of digital and cloud services and starting the process of forming a unified ecosystem of digital services.

Company Transformation

"We are inaugurating an extremely significant event for the company. This is not just a rebranding but the opening of a new page in the history of the company, based on the desire to satisfy even the most demanding customers, thanks to an honest and open manner of work, care, and innovative solutions. We are already trusted by about 70,000 subscribers, and this obliges us to constantly improve. With this rebranding, we mark the beginning of the company's transformation," the company said.

Data Center Launch

Additionally, Ovio announced the official launch of its largest Data Center in Armenia. The company claims it is the only facility in Armenia to meet Tier 3 standards, addressing the diverse needs of businesses and government institutions.

Introducing Orbi

Additionally, the launch of the new Ovio brand is accompanied by a robot, Orbi, that embodies the image of a technical expert, wizard, and patron of the company's products, helping customers in their everyday life and guiding them to the best solutions in the use of telecommunication and digital services.

The rebranding was followed by the opening of Ovio's main sales and service center, the company shared.