Ooredoo Qatar Integrates AI into Operations Through Use Case Implementations



Ooredoo Qatar said it is driving transformation and enhancing customer experiences by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to redefine the way people connect and communicate. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences and transforming network capabilities, Ooredoo has implemented over 10 AI use cases that are reshaping telecommunications services.

Transforming Network Performance with AI

The company has noted that these AI applications are not just about technology but also help to empower its customers, upgrade its network capabilities, and foster innovation in the products and services they offer.

Ooredoo Qatar cites its Service Operation Centre as a prime example of AI implementation. Recently, Ooredoo showcased its AI solution designed to optimize network performance at this center. The solution focuses on identifying critical issues, detecting irregularities, associating incidents with customer segments, applying automated analysis, and enabling advanced correlation between different abnormalities.

"By harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, Ooredoo Qatar has transformed its fault detection and root cause analysis processes," the Ooredoo said, noting that this approach has led to a 30 percent reduction in the Meantime to Resolve (MTTR), showcasing the transformative impact of these technologies.

Ethical and Sustainable AI Adoption

Ooredoo Qatar commented, "For us, AI is not just a new form of technology- it's a transformative force that propels us towards a future of endless possibilities and unparalleled connectivity. As we harness the power of AI to enhance our customers’ experiences, drive innovation, and shape the digital world and society for the better, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the responsible, ethical, and sustainable use of all of our new advancements."

By offering personalized services tailored to individual needs, proactive issue resolution, innovative products and services, and a robust focus on data security and privacy, the company is actively contributing to the realization of Qatar’s Vision 2030, Ooredoo Qatar said.