Reliance Jio has launched Corporate JioFi, a bundled plan aimed at small and medium businesses (SMEs) and corporate teams. With plans starting at Rs 299 per month, Jio is offering affordable data packs, SMS benefits and a JioFi device at no upfront cost. The catch: the device is issued on a use-and-return basis.

The move underlines Jio’s intention to capture a bigger share of the enterprise connectivity market. While Jio is already dominant in consumer mobility, corporate services are still largely shared between private telcos and broadband players.









Also Read: Jio Top Two Affordable 5G Prepaid Plans in India

What the Device Offers

The plan is powered by the Router M2S black, a compact Wi-Fi unit that supports LTE across 2300/1800/850 MHz bands. It allows up to 10 Wi-Fi connections plus one USB tethered device. With a 2300 mAh battery, it promises about 5–6 hours of browsing on the go.

The device supports IEEE 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4 GHz and comes with micro-SD storage and micro-USB charging. It isn’t a high-end dual-band or 5G router, but is marketed as a dependable, portable option for consistent 4G access.

Corporate JioFi also includes features like JioCall app support for voice and data, file sharing via micro-SD, and one-touch setup with WPS.

Three postpaid plans are being offered:

Rs 299/month – 35 GB data, 100 SMS/day, 24-month lock-in

Rs 349/month – 50 GB data, 100 SMS/day, 18-month lock-in

Rs 399/month – 65 GB data, 100 SMS/day, 18-month lock-in

Reliance Jio allows data rollover up to 200 GB, and even after quota is used, services continue at 64 Kbps. The bundled device lowers upfront cost for SMEs but the lock-in ensures long-term customer stickiness.

The timing is notable. Remote and hybrid work models have changed the way teams connect. Portable Wi-Fi hotspots, once seen as temporary fixes, are gaining new relevance as businesses need reliable connections outside fixed offices. Jio seems to be betting that SMEs will adopt JioFi as a flexible backbone for day-to-day operations.

For Jio, the push is not just about selling data. By bundling hardware, connectivity and 24x7 enterprise care, it creates a package that rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea will find hard to match at this price point.

The free device model reduces barriers for SMEs, while lock-ins and usage caps keep revenues predictable for Jio. In future, as 5G hotspots mature, JioFi users could be upgraded seamlessly within Jio’s ecosystem.

Corporate JioFi is Reliance Jio’s latest attempt to expand from households into the SME and enterprise space. Affordable plans, bundled devices and simple setup may appeal strongly to small businesses looking for cost-effective internet on the move.

If uptake grows, this could be Jio’s quiet but powerful step into becoming the go-to connectivity partner for India’s SME backbone.