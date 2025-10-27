airtel cheapest plan with google one subscription

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, partnered with Google recently to offer Google One subscription to the users. The Google One subscription can be purchased separately from Google itself. But currently, there are multiple prepaid plans with which users will get Google One for free from Airtel. Amongst these, the cheapest plan is the Rs 319 option. Along with Google One subscription, Airtel is also offering users free access to Apple Music with this plan. There's no Perplexity mentioned in the benefits though. Let's take a look at the prepaid plans now.









Bharti Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Plan with Google One

Bharti Airtel's Rs 319 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is one month. The additional benefits bundled with the plan is Google One subscription with 30GB of cloud storage. Along with this, there's Apple Music free subscription, which usually costs Rs 99 per month. Then there's free Hellotunes for you. The data speed will reduce to 16 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.

Then there are two more prepaid plans with which users can get Google One subscription. These plans cost Rs 379 and Rs 449. The Rs 379 plan also comes with one month of service validity. The Rs 449 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The Rs 379 and Rs 449 plans also offer unlimited 5G data to the consumers, which the Rs 319 plan doesn't. However, the Rs 319 plan is more affordable than the other two and still offers plenty of great additional benefits to the consumers.

The Rs 449 plan also bundles the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of JioHotstar Mobile for 28 days, which the other two plans do not.