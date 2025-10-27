Airtel Cheapest Plan with Google One Subscription

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel's Rs 319 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is one month. The additional benefits bundled with the plan is Google One subscription with 30GB of cloud storage.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, partnered with Google recently to offer Google One subscription to the users.
  • The Google One subscription can be purchased separately from Google itself.
  • But currently, there are multiple prepaid plans with which users will get Google One for free from Airtel.

Follow Us

airtel cheapest plan with google one subscription

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, partnered with Google recently to offer Google One subscription to the users. The Google One subscription can be purchased separately from Google itself. But currently, there are multiple prepaid plans with which users will get Google One for free from Airtel. Amongst these, the cheapest plan is the Rs 319 option. Along with Google One subscription, Airtel is also offering users free access to Apple Music with this plan. There's no Perplexity mentioned in the benefits though. Let's take a look at the prepaid plans now.




Read More - Jio Top Two Affordable 5G Prepaid Plans in India

Bharti Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Plan with Google One

Bharti Airtel's Rs 319 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is one month. The additional benefits bundled with the plan is Google One subscription with 30GB of cloud storage. Along with this, there's Apple Music free subscription, which usually costs Rs 99 per month. Then there's free Hellotunes for you. The data speed will reduce to 16 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.

Read More - Jio, Airtel, Vi Need to Increase ARPU: GSMA

Then there are two more prepaid plans with which users can get Google One subscription. These plans cost Rs 379 and Rs 449. The Rs 379 plan also comes with one month of service validity. The Rs 449 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The Rs 379 and Rs 449 plans also offer unlimited 5G data to the consumers, which the Rs 319 plan doesn't. However, the Rs 319 plan is more affordable than the other two and still offers plenty of great additional benefits to the consumers.

The Rs 449 plan also bundles the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of JioHotstar Mobile for 28 days, which the other two plans do not.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

It's SA for a reason. I don't know technical thing, but it's not possible what you are saying. Either 4G…

Jio to be Valued at $148 Billion by 2027: ICICI…

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't think anything bad will happen to Vi l, tomorrow to next five years. I don't know about share…

Vodafone Idea AGR Matter to be Heard by SC on…

Siva , Chennai, TN :

felt the same in Chennai. improvements are there gradually

BSNL Announces Discount on Rs 199 Plan

Aficionado :

Already on recharges I have 15% discount since too long. Sharing things kill it for everyone. Airtel Axis Card holders…

BSNL Announces Discount on Rs 199 Plan

Aficionado :

Also in Jio valuations, only Jio platforms i.e telecom+IT is considered. JioMart is a loss making business and works under…

Jio to be Valued at $148 Billion by 2027: ICICI…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments