BSNL 5G FWA Rollout: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Roped In

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • BSNL has empaneled Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSS) as the official 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) system integrator (SI) for Andhra Pradesh.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has empaneled Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSS) as the official 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) system integrator (SI) for Andhra Pradesh. Along with Andhra Pradesh, the company has also been roped in for the national level, to cater to cutting-edge 5G internet leased line (ILL) services.




This was confirmed recently by the Chief General Manager of BSNL AP circle. This empanelment is valid for a period of five years. Under the agreement, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will supply, design, deploy, and maintain the required 5G RAN, Edge CORE, CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) and radio access equipment (RAN).

Read More - BSNL Announces Discount on Rs 199 Plan

Bluecloud will also actively promote 5G FWA services to the enterprise customers. BSNL will handle billing and collect payments from customers, with the services sold under the BSNL brand name. Revenues will be shared between BCSS and BSNL in a 70:30 split. BSNL needs to get going with its 5G FWA services as soon as possible, before Jio and Airtel capture a major chunk of the market that wants this service.

Enterprise is a huge segment for the telcos here with this service. Enterprises would often prefer leased line services or fiber broadband network, but in areas neither is possible, FWA can be a game changer. The rollout of 5G FWA should also come from one of the rivals of BSNL, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) soon enough. The company has been rolling out 5G at a rapid pace, and has already showcased its FWA solution/devices at multiple editions of the India Mobile Congress (IMC).

Read More - ACT Fibernet Says Smart Wi-Fi Found to Improve Broadband Experience

BSNL's 5G mobile services are expected to be launched by December 2025 in key metro cities of Mumbai and Delhi. It will be interesting to see how things go in the coming weeks and months.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

