Vodafone Idea AGR Matter to be Heard by SC on October 27

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

This matter will be heard by Chief Justice B R Gavai, and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul M Pancholi on October 27, 2025. Many times in the past, the hearing has been adjourned.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited, the third-largest telecom operator, has been fighting the government on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues matter for several years now.
  • A fresh fight has now brewed between the two parties, and it's again on the AGR dues.
  • The fight has been taken to the Supreme Court.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has been fighting the government on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues matter for several years now. A fresh fight has now brewed between the two parties, and it's again on the AGR dues. The fight has been taken to the Supreme Court. The crux of the matter is that the government has asked Vi to pay more AGR dues than the last confirmed amount, saying that some amount was left out of calculation. Now Vi has challenged this demand from the government.




This matter will be heard by Chief Justice B R Gavai, and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul M Pancholi on October 27, 2025. Many times in the past, the hearing has been adjourned. The stance of the Supreme Court is that there should be a finalisation to the matter now. The fight between the telco and the government has been going on for years now.

The supreme court, in its earlier decisions, has mostly sided with the government. This time, if the decision goes against Vi, it can be catastrophic for the company. Vi already owes thousands of crores to the government in AGR dues. It is finding it hard to pay the current dues. The future of the telco depends on government help, and this demand from the government seems to be in opposite direction to what the company needs. To be fair, the company has received plenty of help from the government in the past. The government has converted a signficant part of Vi's dues into equity for itself.

It will be interesting to see if the government decides to help the telco further with respect to the AGR dues.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

