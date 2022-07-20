Reliance Jio Prepaid Packs Termed Value by the Company

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans under this category. These three plans cost Rs 155, Rs 395, and Rs 1559. All of the three plans offer very less data but come with decent validity. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio’s Rs 155 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of lump-sum data with a validity of 28 days.
  • The second plan on the list is the Rs 395 plan.
  • If you want to go for a very long-term plan such as the mentioned above, you can go for the Rs 1559 prepaid plan.

Follow Us

Jio

Reliance Jio is currently India’s number one telecom operator because of the subscriber market share it has been able to achieve. With Jio, one thing is for certain – affordable tariffs. Affordable in the context of more pocket friendly than what the other private telcos are offering. But in a standalone manner, even Jio’s prepaid plans have become quite expensive. If you are looking for a prepaid plan which is full of ‘Value’, here are some plans you should take a look at. Jio itself has termed these plans under its ‘Value’ category.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Which are Affordable and Provide Value to Consumers

Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans under this category. These three plans cost Rs 155, Rs 395, and Rs 1559. All of the three plans offer very less data but come with decent validity. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 155 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of lump-sum data with a validity of 28 days. This plan offers users a total of 300 SMS along with unlimited voice calling. Jio apps subscription at no additional cost is included.

The second plan on the list is the Rs 395 plan. With this one, users get 6GB of data at a high-speed post which the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. Users also get unlimited voice calling and a total of 1000 SMS. This plan comes with a total validity of 84 days, along with a free subscription to the Jio apps.

If you want to go for a very long-term plan such as the mentioned above, you can go for the Rs 1559 prepaid plan. This plan comes with a total validity of 336 days and offers users 24GB of data at a high-speed post which the speed drops to 64 Kbps. There is unlimited voice calling as well as 3600 SMS. Jio apps are bundled with this plan as well.

The Jio apps that we are talking about include JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments