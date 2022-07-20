Reliance Jio Prepaid Packs Termed Value by the Company

Reliance Jio is currently India’s number one telecom operator because of the subscriber market share it has been able to achieve. With Jio, one thing is for certain – affordable tariffs. Affordable in the context of more pocket friendly than what the other private telcos are offering. But in a standalone manner, even Jio’s prepaid plans have become quite expensive. If you are looking for a prepaid plan which is full of ‘Value’, here are some plans you should take a look at. Jio itself has termed these plans under its ‘Value’ category.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Which are Affordable and Provide Value to Consumers

Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans under this category. These three plans cost Rs 155, Rs 395, and Rs 1559. All of the three plans offer very less data but come with decent validity. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 155 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of lump-sum data with a validity of 28 days. This plan offers users a total of 300 SMS along with unlimited voice calling. Jio apps subscription at no additional cost is included.

The second plan on the list is the Rs 395 plan. With this one, users get 6GB of data at a high-speed post which the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. Users also get unlimited voice calling and a total of 1000 SMS. This plan comes with a total validity of 84 days, along with a free subscription to the Jio apps.

If you want to go for a very long-term plan such as the mentioned above, you can go for the Rs 1559 prepaid plan. This plan comes with a total validity of 336 days and offers users 24GB of data at a high-speed post which the speed drops to 64 Kbps. There is unlimited voice calling as well as 3600 SMS. Jio apps are bundled with this plan as well.

The Jio apps that we are talking about include JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.