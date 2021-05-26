Reliance Jio and Airtel Broadband Plans That Are Not for Everyone

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel both offer a ton of broadband plans to their users. However, not every plan is made for everyone. There are a few plans that are only used by a select or a very small percentage of consumers. We are talking about the broadband plans from Jio and Airtel because both the companies have a very strong presence in India when it comes to fibre services. Further, both the companies provide plans that are largely similar to each other with variable differences. Let’s take a look at the broadband plans from the two companies that are not for everyone. ‘

Reliance Jio Broadband Plans Not For Everyone

Jio offers a ton of broadband plans. The company offers three plans that are not for everyone. These plans cost Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999, and Rs 8,499 per month and provide 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps speeds respectively. All of these plans come with unlimited data (3.3TB), where the Rs 8,499 plan offers 6.6TB data.

There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits included in each of the plans. These are no average OTT subscriptions. Users get Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, and more for one year. Further, there is free voice calling included in the connection as well.

Bharti Airtel Broadband Plans Not For Everyone

There’s only one broadband plan that Bharti Airtel offers that comes under the category of not for everyone. This plan is the ‘VIP’ plan that costs Rs 3,999 per month. Users get unlimited data (3.3TB) with this plan and a free voice calling connection. This plan from Airtel comes with 1 Gbps speed symmetrical speeds.

Airtel users also get OTT benefits with broadband plans. The OTT benefits include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream, and there other Airtel Thanks benefits as well. Note that neither the plans from Reliance Jio nor Bharti Airtel include GST in their pricing, so at the time of the payment, users will have to pay 18% more.

Why are These Broadband Plans Not for Everyone?

These broadband plans are not for everyone because of the kind of utility they offer. Almost every average home/user would maximum need a download/upload speed of 300 Mbps from his/her broadband connection.

Even if there are multiple people connected to the same Wi-Fi network, the 300 Mbps plan can handle all the data load. The 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps plans from either of the companies are mostly purchased by businesses or offices that need heavy internet round the clock to keep their business going.

It is hardly ever seen that a normal consumer with average data needs would ever go for a 500 Mbps or 1 Gbps broadband plan.