Redmi had launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India in March 2021. There were three devices that made it to the market, namely Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. In the first 3 months from launching, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has received two price hikes already. The first price hike came last month for the 6GB+128GB variant. Now the same variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro (6GB+128GB) has received yet another price hike. Let’s take a look at the new price of the device.

Redmi Note 10 Pro New Price in India

The 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is now selling at Rs 17,999. Note that the device was launched in India for Rs 16,999. But over the course of 3 months, the device has seen multiple price hikes and is now Rs 1,000 more expensive than its original price.

The first price hike that came last month increased the price of the smartphone by Rs 500 to Rs 17,499. Now, another price hike of Rs 500 has brought the final price of the smartphone to Rs 17,999.

What’s the Reason Behind Price Hike?

There’s a solid reason behind the price hike of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Even the vanilla Redmi Note 10 has gone through multiple price hikes in India already. Other products from the company will also be getting a new higher price soon. This is because of the supply chain issues that the manufacturing companies are facing.

Xiaomi and Redmi have to source components from suppliers to assemble their products. But due to lockdowns and the pandemic, the shipping and supply chains have been hurt. Even the shipping costs have risen multiple folds. Because of all this, to ensure that the company’s overall profit margins’ don’t take a hit, the price of the devices are going up. You can expect to see multiple other devices seeing a price hike in the coming days.