Realme X50 With Snapdragon 765G SoC to Officially Launch on January 7

Realme X50 5G smartphone will be officially launched in China on January 7, the company has confirmed today. Realme X50 will be the brand’s first 5G smartphone and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The Realme X50 will take on the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G which was launched just a few days ago in China. Ever since Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30, Realme has been teasing its X50 smartphone on Chinese microblogging portal Weibo. Similar to the Redmi K30, the Realme X50 will also feature a dual punch-hole screen on the front, Snapdragon 765G chipset, glass body and the all-new VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology. At the moment, there’s no news whether Realme is planning to launch any 4G version of the X50 or not.

Realme X50: Confirmed Specifications and Features

The Realme X50 will share a lot of specifications with the Redmi K30 and the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro. First and foremost, the Realme X50 will offer dual-mode 5G support, and it will support most of the 5G bands as well including n1, n41, n78, n79. Both these features are also present on the Redmi K30 5G and the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G will also offer the same.

Other confirmed features include a dual punch-hole display on the front, Snapdragon 765G chipset underneath, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Realme also teased the X50 will have liquid cooling technology with an 8mm diameter copper tube. The phone will also be aimed at the gamers and it’s also said to have a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The Redmi K30 5G offers a 120Hz screen in the mid-range segment, something which we haven’t seen in the past.

Furthermore, the Realme X50 will feature Oppo’s latest Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology which is capable of charging a 4000mAh battery in less than 50 minutes. Realme says the X50 users will get 70% charge in just 30 minutes. The handset will offer in-display fingerprint scanner, quad-camera setup on the back with the 60MP Sony IMX686 primary lens and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is rumoured to come with the latest ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box. It could be the first Realme phone to boot the latest ColorOS. The Oppo Reno 3 series which are officially launching on December 26 is also coming with ColorOS 7 out of the box.

Realme X50: Will it Reach the Indian Market?

By launching the Redmi K30 4G variant, Xiaomi clearly stated its plans of bringing the handset to the Indian market and other markets where 5G will not be launched soon. However, there’s no such confirmation from Realme and we don’t even know whether the brand is planning to launch a 4G version of the Realme X50. If it launches, it will be interesting to see which chipset Realme will use for the Realme X50 4G.

Realme is also said to be launching only 5G phones in China going forward. The Realme X50 official launch is set for January 7 during which we will get to know more details regarding the smartphone. The Oppo spin-off also confirmed to launch the Realme Buds Air in China at the same January 7 event.