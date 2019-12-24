Reliance Jio Offering Migration Plan to JioFiber Users With 50GB Data and 7 Days Validity

Highlights Reliance Jio announced JioFiber services to the customers back in 2018 itself

Jio is providing the migration plan to every JioFiber Preview plan user

JioFiber users are being converted to paid plans

Reliance Jio is now converting the Preview plan JioFiber users to a Migration plan. The JioFiber Migration plan comes with 50GB of data, seven days validity and 100 Mbps speeds. The Migration plan is for users who are on the JioFiber Preview plan; After the expiry of Migration plan, services will be stopped for the users until they subscribe to a paid plan. As we already know, Reliance Jio is currently in the process of migrating the JioFiber Preview plan users to a paid plan by the end of this year. The Migration plan is an intimation to the users saying that they will have to subscribe a paid plan. Jio is providing the migration plan to every JioFiber Preview plan user who is yet to convert to a paid plan. Some of the users are even complaining that the Migration plan has been activated now even if their Preview plan expiry is at a later date.

JioFiber Migration Plan: What Exactly is It?

Reliance Jio announced JioFiber services to the customers back in 2018 itself. However, for more than one year, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company provided services under Preview offer. The JioFiber Preview plan users are now being converted to a paid plan so that the company can streamline the entire billing process starting next year. The JioFiber broadband plans start at Rs 699 and they go all the way up to Rs 8,499, offering speeds up to 1 Gbps.

Coming to the JioFiber Migration plan, it is being offered to the JioFiber customers who are yet to get a paid plan. The JioFiber Migration plan comes with seven days validity, 50GB of data and 100 Mbps speeds. After the 50GB data limit, speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps. Do make a note that the paid plan will be activated immediately if the user recharges during the Migration plan period.

JioFiber Broadband Plans Start at Rs 699

After the JioFiber Migration plan expiry, every JioFiber user will have to get a paid plan from the company. For the unaware, JioFiber broadband plans start at Rs 699 and the base speeds offered by the company is 100 Mbps. While Jio impressed everyone by providing 100 Mbps base speeds, it disappointed a lot of users with the FUP limit in place. The Rs 699 base plan comes with 100GB FUP per month and 100 Mbps speeds, which is not-so-impressive. For the first six months, the same JioFiber plan offers additional 50GB of data every month, making it 150GB data per month.

The second JioFiber plan is priced at Rs 849 and it offers the same 100 Mbps speeds up to 200GB per month (total 400GB for the first six months). Next up, we have the Rs 1,299 JioFiber plan offering 250 Mbps speeds and 750GB of FUP limit, including the extra data offer for the first six months. The other plans are Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499, offering up to 1 Gbps speeds and 5TB of FUP limit.

Just a couple of days ago, we have reported that the JioFiber plans priced above Rs 849 come with additional OTT service subscriptions like Hotstar, Voot, JioCinema and SonyLIV. The company also said that ZEE5 and SunNxt subscriptions would be available in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see how many Preview plan users will choose a paid plan. In other news, Reliance Jio is also capping the upload speeds to one-tenth of the original speeds.