Vivo Y11 (2019) to Debut in India With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Set to Take on Xiaomi Redmi 8

Highlights The Vivo Y11 (2019) is said to launch in India today

The handset sports a HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and Snapdragon 439 SoC

Vivo will likely price the device at Rs 8,990

Vivo Y11 (2019) will likely make its debut in India later today (December 24) as the Chinese brand wants to take on Xiaomi and Realme with this phone under Rs 10,000. The Y11 (2019) is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset which is the same SoC that powers the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and even the affordably priced Redmi 7A. To recall, the Vivo Y11 (2019) was launched in Vietnam a few days ago and the same model is now heading to the Indian market, according to a new report. It will be interesting to see how Vivo prices the Y11 (2019) as the company has clearly diversified its product portfolio this year. The USP of the Y11 (2019) will be the 5000mAh battery and offline availability for the masses.

Vivo Y11 (2019) India Launch Today: What to Expect

It has been a busy year for Vivo as the brand launched a new series of phones- Vivo Z, Vivo S and even Vivo U. While the Vivo Z and Vivo U series of phones are aimed at the online market, the Vivo S lineup is aimed at the offline market. The Vivo S, Vivo V and Vivo Y series will be aimed at the offline stores in 2020. Earlier, there were several reports that Vivo may discontinue the Vivo Y series in India to bring new products, but that isn’t true.

India Today reports that the Vivo Y11 (2019) will make its debut in India today and it will be the last phone from the brand to launch in 2019. If not today, the publication says the phone will be launched by the end of this year.

The Vivo Y11 (2019) will take on the Xiaomi Redmi 8 with its on-paper specs and the pricing will be crucial for it to succeed in the Indian market. Another report from 91mobiles highlight the Vivo Y11 (2019) will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,990, and the base variant will have 3GB+32GB storage.

Vivo Y11 (2019): Specifications and Features

Because the Y11 (2019) already made its debut in Vietnam, we have the complete spec-sheet of the smartphone. The handset sports a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Vivo may launch a 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage model of the Y11 (2019) in India at a higher price. The handset also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Cameras on the Vivo Y11 (2019) include a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor which will accompany in capturing depth information required for Portrait shots. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP shooter that helps in capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The USP of the Vivo Y11 (2019) is the 5000mAh battery, but on the sad note, the phone lacks fast charging support. It runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.2 out of the box and features a Micro USB port on the bottom. Lastly, the phone is said to come in two colour options- Coral Red and Jade Green.

Right now, Vivo did not confirm the launch of the Y11 (2019) in India. Since it’s an offline-centred phone, we are expecting the brand to launch the phone at a non-so-competitive price.