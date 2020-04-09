Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Arriving Soon With Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights Realme X3 series will be launched very soon

The Oppo spin-off brand is also expected to launch Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition

The handset is expected to pack a dedicated telephoto lens

Realme X3 series is already in the works and it will now have a new smartphone called ‘Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition.’ So far, Realme has launched five smartphones under its Realme X series including the Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro and the Realme X50 Pro. The Realme X3 series will directly succeed the Realme X2 series and it might phones like Realme X3, Realme X3 Pro and the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition. Besides the other two phones, the moniker of the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is confirmed by Thailand’s NBTC certification website. Alternatively, the same smartphone was spotted on popular benchmarking portal Geekbench which also revealed the key specs of the smartphone.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Could Offer High-End Specs

Going by the listing on Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website, the upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom will bear RMX2086 model number. Besides, tipster Mukul Sharma also says the phone received EEC and BIS certifications, hinting at an imminent launch. The NBTC website confirmed the phone will only have 2G, 3G and 4G network support. This essentially means the Realme X3 SuperZoom will lack 5G support.

The same smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench which suggests the Snapdragon 855 chipset will power the device. In Geekbench, the Realme X3 SuperZoom achieved a single-core score of 788 and multi-core score of 2624, and the motherboard name is ‘msmnile.’

All the phones launched with Snapdragon 855 or 855+ SoC has the same msmnile motherboard name. Besides the processor, the phone will have up to 12GB of RAM and it will run Android 10 out of the box.

For now, there’s no official information on when Realme is planning to launch the X3 SuperZoom. As the name itself suggests, the handset will offer zoom capabilities like the recently launched Redmi K30 Pro Zoom. Once things settle down in India, Realme will first launch the Narzo series after which we might see the brand bringing Realme X3 series.