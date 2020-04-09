Asus Zenfone 6/6z New Update With Latest Security Patch and VoWi-Fi Rolls Out

Highlights Asus users to get the latest March 2020 Android security patch

VoWiFI will be enabled for the Zenfone 6/6z users after the new update

The update size is only 95MB

Asus hasn’t been the best company in terms of providing its users with updates at regular intervals. But the tech giant is trying to get in the good books of their customers with their last year’s Zenfone 6 series. It is by far, one of the best smartphone series Asus has launched. Asus Zenfone 6/6z users have already got an update of Android 10, and the company is sending more updates to complement it with better features and security enhancements. The new update brings the latest security patch to ensure that all the data of the user is encrypted and safe.

Asus Zenfone 6/6z New Update to Bring March 2020 Android Security Patch

Asus has released an Android security patch labelled for March 2020. Even though the security patch is coming a month late, the delay is understandable in the case of Asus. But the update is also bringing one more exciting feature with it, and it is VoWi-Fi. This is an update which will make the Reliance Jio users very happy since now they can quickly call someone they wish to directly with the help of WiFi. At the same time, users of Tele2 living in Sweden will also benefit from the update since they also get VoLTE support.

Update To Also Fix Bugs And Improve System

Asus Zenfone 6/6z new update will also fix the bugs and improve your system. Another feature which has been added to the update is that now when a third-party app requires camera access, a pop-up will flash on the screen to notify you about the same. The update is rather short in size and is only of 95MB. Asus is going to roll out the updates in Europe, India, and some of its other global units. Asus users can check their phone for the latest update in the settings of their device. Some users have already received the latest update, and some are yet to receive it.