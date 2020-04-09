A Comprehensive Outlook on Free Services Offered by DTH Operators During Lockdown

Highlights Tata Sky is offering 10 channels for Free

Airtel Digital TV is offering Premium Content of CuriosityStream to subscribers

Dish TV has focused more on Kids Segments and offered two kids channels for free

The entire world is facing trouble from the outbreak of Coronavirus. Almost, every industry is facing operational issues, and everything is getting shut down as a precautionary measure. To stop the outbreak of COVID-19, the Indian government imposed a 21 days lockdown period from March 25, 2020, and also urged people to follow social distancing amidst stressful times. Since the entire nation is in lockdown, people have been working from home and relying on various sources for their entertainment. One of the many sources is DTH Services. To ensure that subscribers sit back and enjoy the quarantine period with premium content, major DTH operators like Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and Tata Sky is offering free channel services to its subscribers. Not only this, but Subscribers are also getting exciting offers from their operators amid the lockdown period. Here we are going to cover all the free services that are being offered by major DTH operators to cater to the entertainment needs of people amid the lockdown period.

Airtel Digital TV Offerings

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel is one of the most lovable and Demanded DTH operators in India. Airtel Digital TV provides unlimited entertainment to its subscribers. To ensure that subscribers get the best premium content, Airtel Digital TV is offering four channels for free amid the lockdown period. The free channels offered by Airtel Digital TV covers all major sectors. For people who love cooking, Airtel Digital TV is offering Aapki Rasoi. Not only this, for the older age group, the company is also offering Seniors TV. To add more in its offerings, Airtel Digital TV is also offering Premium Content of CuriosityStream Channel. Some of the best show which users can look enjoy are Age of Big Cats, Favourite Places by Stephen Hawking and many more. CuriosityStream is also showing a special series Stinchcomb, which is based on Covid-19. The company has also included a special channel for dance lovers that is Let’s Dance.

Dish TV Offerings

Dish TV is one of the most famous names in the DTH sectors. Dish TV is also offering free channels and services to its subscribers to keep their quarantine period entertaining and relaxing. Dish TV has especially focused on the Kids segment. The operator knows that parents who are working from home and handling their kids at the quarantine period are facing hassle. So, to ensure that kids are engaged with educational and entertaining content, Dish TV has come up with two channels named Kids Active Rhymes and Kids Active Toon. Not only this, but Dish TV has also taken care of fitness enthusiasts and offered Fitness Active channel for subscribers which would encourage them towards basic physical exercises. Also, the company has offered a milder version of Fitness Active Channel which has been named as Ayushmaan Active. The softer version has been specially launched for Senior Citizens in order to keep them fit during the lockdown period.

Tata Sky Offerings

Tata Sky is one of the best DTH service provider in India. With over 600 channels through its DTH Service, Tata Sky offers the maximum number of HD channels to its subscribers. The DTH giant has more than 17 million subscribers in India. To ensure an entertaining and productive quarantine for its subscribers, Tata Sky is offering ten channels for free. The channels selected by Tata Sky covers all major segments like Dance Studio, Beauty Channel, Vedic Maths and Many More.

To join the league the government broadcaster Doordarshan is also showing its legendary shows to subscribers. The broadcaster is showing the classic Ramayana to keep people engage at homes. Not only this, but Doordarshan is also showing Mahabharat and other old classics to make sure that people stay at homes and enjoy the quarantine.