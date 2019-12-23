Realme X2 Pro to Become Even More Affordable as 64GB Variant is Arriving

Highlights The Master Edition would be available in two colour variants

The device would be available for purchase tomorrow on Flipkart

Realme will also launch a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Realme X2 Pro

If we were to name some of the most popular affordable smartphones brand in India, the latest entrant in that list would be Realme. The Oppo sub-brand, which is now standing on its own feet in the Indian smartphone market has been growing at a rapid speed courtesy of the massive number of sales. Last month, Realme made another very notable launch of the Realme X2 Pro. The Realme X2 Pro has amassed a lot of attention from the Indian buyers are many are flocking to buy the device. Realme has also recently followed up the launch of the phone with the launch of the slightly toned down Realme X2 and announced the launch of the Realme Buds Air. However, that is not the end of the story. Continuing the hype train, Realme has announced the launch of another variant of the Realme X2 Pro which comes with more RAM, more internal storage and a much more premium design. Read ahead to find out what we are talking about.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Details

Only after a few weeks of launching the Realme X2 Pro and days after the launch of the Realme X2, Realme head, Madhav Sheth has announced that the company is launching the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition. In a new tweet which comes as a surprise to the fans of the brand, the CEO has also announced that the brand would also launch a 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant of the device. Not only this, but the Realme X2 Pro will also sport a new and much more premium design with the Master Edition. The CEO has also pointed out that the device will go on sale on December 24, i.e. tomorrow.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Specifications, Pricing and Availability

A look into the Master Edition of Realme X2 Pro tells us that the phone will come with a totally different design which will lend a more premium look to the phone. There would be two colour variants to this device which will be the Concrete variant and the Red Brick variant. The phone would have a matte finish on the back with the respective colour panel. As per Realme, the design of these two master editions have been inspired by the everyday architecture that the people interact with. As for the specifications of the Master Edition of the Realme X2 Pro, the phone will come with a 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The price of the phone is set at Rs 34,999. As for the availability of the device, the Realme CEO has remarked that the device would be available on the Flipkart website and the Realme website at 8:55 PM on December 24. There is also a benefit for Jio subscribers as they will enjoy the benefits of up to Rs 11,500.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

Coming to the specifications of the original Realme X2 Pro, the device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and it is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED along with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. The highlight of the device is the 90Hz display, and it also comes with a waterdrop notch. As for the camera setup, the device comes with a 64MP sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide one, a 2MP depth sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. In coming days, Realme would also launch a 6GB/64GB variant of the Realme X2 Pro as well which will come with a lower price tag as compared to the original one of Rs 29,999.