Highlights The Poco F1 comes with the Snapdragon 845 SoC

The Poco F2 might similarly come with the latest Snapdragon 855+ in 2020

The device is also expected to ditch the notch

It has been more than a year since the Xiaomi sub-brand Poco released any phone for its fans. Now, in the fast-moving industry of smartphones, even a few months of gap might mean life and death for a company, but there is something special about the Poco brand which has struck with the users in such a manner that even after a year of the last release, fans are waiting for the next release impatiently. There have been a lot of releases this year from Xiaomi, and a lot of them were thought to be the Poco F2, the Poco F1 successor. However, the fans were sadly disappointed. Things might not go the same way in 2020, as there has been an update from the Pocophone Global Head, Alvin Tse who has remarked about a hint on the next Poco phone. To recall, Poco, which is a Xiaomi sub-brand, launched with the vision of having a focus performance apart from anything else. That’s how the Poco F1 came into being, and it came with an affordable price tag while keeping some of the best specifications of its time, including the contemporary flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 845.

Pocophone Global Head Teases New Phone

Alvin Tse, the Global Head for Pocophone, took to Twitter to respond to a query in which he remarked: “You will hear more from Poco in 2020.” Now this is a solid hint from Xiaomi about the launch of the Poco F2 which is going to be the successor to the Poco F1. Although there is no solid date out right now, as to when the device will be launched, but the new tweet definitely restores the faith of the fans in the brand and gives them enough hope to look out for the device launch shortly.

Poco F2 Case Render Leak

With all this being said, the Poco F2 has not been a device which has been entirely shrouded in mystery. Although the device itself has not undergone any leaks, but some of the case renders of the Poco F2 have hinted that the phone will come with a notch-less display and would instead sport a pop-up selfie camera. It would also sport an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a separate one on the rear panel. Also, the transparent case which was leaked reveals that the phone would come with a flame-like gradient pattern. To recall, the Poco F1 had also innovated in some ways as it had launched a Kevlar version of the phone with a different grip and gradient pattern which was priced higher than the regular variants. This is something that might be true also for the Poco F2 as well.

Poco F2 to Live the Poco F1 Legacy

The Poco F1, as we mentioned above, came with the latest specs when it debuted back in 2018. During that time, the device sported the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which was the best processor at that time. The plus point with the Poco F1 when it launched was that it was priced very aggressively to compete with the other flagships launched during that time like the Asus Zenfone 5Z and others. This time as well, when the Poco F2 launches, it can be expected to pack the latest specifications just like last time. Possibly, the Poco F2 could debut with the Snapdragon 855+ and could offer other attractive specifications up to date with 2020 along with an affordable price tag.