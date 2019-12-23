Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Can Now be Used in Mumbai, Delhi and Many Other Areas

Highlights VoWi-Fi allows subscribers to make calls over the Wi-Fi network

Airtel is now relaying VoWi-Fi calling in Mumbai, AP, Karnataka and other areas

Only few devices are supported on VoWi-Fi right now

When it comes to network technologies, VoWi-Fi is the hottest tech in town. All the network operators are racing to get their subscribers this new technology. Similar to how VoLTE brought a lot of good improvements for the callers, Voice over Wi-Fi or referred to as Wi-Fi calling will do the same for the users. Now the two telecom operators who are doing VoWi-Fi currently in India are Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, apart from BSNL. Even between these two operators, Bharti Airtel seems to be having the lead in rolling out Voice Over Wi-Fi to maximum areas first. In a new release, Bharti Airtel has noted the areas where it has rolled out VoWi-Fi. The first area where VoWi-Fi was launched was in the national capital, New Delhi and NCR. Now, Bharti Airtel has announced that it has launched its service in other areas as well which include Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Airtel VoWi-Fi Compatible Devices

Bharti Airtel has noted about VoWi-Fi technology saying, “Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ leverages cutting edge technology to enhance the indoor voice calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers. The innovative service uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco-grade calls to any network. This dramatically improves the customer experience as one can seamlessly switch to Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.” The telco has also noted that the feature will not require any external application and can be configured on the device itself depending on whether or not the feature is supported for that particular smartphone at the moment.

To configure, VoWi-Fi on your phone, the subscribers will first have to check whether or not their device is eligible for Airtel VoWi-Fi. The subscribers will be able to check smartphone compatibility on the Airtel official website. For your ease, it is worth knowing that the devices supported for VoWi-Fi currently include all iPhone models starting 6S and above, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and Poco F1, Samsung 6, A10s, On6, S10, S10+, S10e, M20 and all OnePlus 6 and all OnePlus 7 devices.

Airtel VoWi-Fi Compatible Wi-Fi Networks

Right now, Bharti Airtel has noted that the Wi-Fi calling service is currently compatible with Airtel Xstream Fibre connections only and soon it will be supported across all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. However, as per the reports from many users from across the country in various cities, the Airtel VoWi-Fi feature is working on other Wi-Fi networks as well. Although this support might be currently limited to a few areas only.

How to Configure VoWi-Fi On Your Phone

It is worth noting that VoWi-Fi feature will allow the subscribers of Airtel to make calls even when there is no cellular connectivity. The VoWi-Fi feature makes it easy for the subscribers to make calls over the Wi-Fi, similar to how VoLTE calls are carried over the 4G data network.

If you want to turn on Voice Over Wi-Fi on your phone, then you will also have to ensure that the software on your phone is upgraded to the latest version which supports VoWi-Fi. After this, you will have to go to the Settings and then on to the Network Settings of your phone to enable Wi-Fi calling. For a better experience, it is also recommended to keep VoLTE on as well. In case you would like to see how to turn on VoWi-Fi on your iPhone or Android, you can also watch our video on the same.