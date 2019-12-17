Realme Launches Realme X2 With Snapdragon 730G and Quad Camera Setup Along With Buds Air

Highlights The device has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

Realme has also launched Realme Buds Air

The buds will also support wireless charging

One of the most popular brands in India right now which has seen massive hype around its smartphones and has gained a lot of traction in the past months in the country, is the Oppo sub-brand Realme. The phone manufacturer has launched some very notable offerings in India this year and now with the yearend in sight, Realme is planning to launch another smartphone which will come with some heavy specifications. Today, in an event held in Delhi, Realme launched the latest device in its series, which is the Realme X2. Now, this is not the first time that we are getting to see the Realme X2, since it has already been launched in China a while ago. Today, during the event, Realme is also going to launch the Realme Buds Air which are the new wireless earphones from the brand. Realme will find its competition in the likes of Redmi K20 from Xiaomi in the Indian market. Here are the specifications of the Realme X2 that must know about.

Realme X2: Specifications and Features

The Realme X2 has been really hyped in the market before its launch and a lot of fans of the brand were awaiting its release. The company has termed this phone as a “mid-range flagship device”. As for the specifications of this device, the Realme X2 sports a 6.4-inch display which is a Super AMOLED screen. The phone comes with an 84.3% screen to body ratio and it has a dot notch on the top side of the phone. For protection, the Realme X2 comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

When it comes to specifications under the hood, the Realme X2 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G which is an Octa core chipset two 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & six 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver chipsets. For graphics, the Realme X2 packs the Adreno 618 processor. On the software front, the Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie and it will receive Android 10 update as well in the future. On top of the OS, the phone boots the custom skin from Oppo which is the Color OS 6. The phone packs a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Charging.

Coming to the camera specifications of the Realme X2. The phone packs a quad camera setup which includes 64MP primary sensor which comes with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8µm pixels. Along with this primary sensor, there is also an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture. There is a macro camera on the phone which is a 2MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and also a depth sensor which is a 2MP f/2.4 aperture lens. As for the selfie camera on the Realme X2 the phone sports a 32MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Besides being able to record 4K videos in 30 fps, the Realme X2 can also record 1080p in 120 fps, 60 fps and 30 fps as well. There is also a slow-mo mode with 960 fps in 720p.

Realme X2 Pricing and Availability

As for the pricing and availability of the Realme X2, the brand has announced that the phone will retail in three variants. The Realme X2 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 16,999, the 6GB+128GB variant will be available at Rs 18,999 and the premium 8GB+128GB variant will be available at Rs 19,999. The first sale of the handset will be at 12 PM on December 20, 2019.

Realme Buds Airs

Realme has also launched the Realme Buds Air which offer features like Dynamic bass boost, 3 hours of continuous playback and 17 hours of playback with the charging case. These earbuds will also support wireless charging as well and would be available in three colours including white, black and yellow. The Realme Buds Air will retail for Rs 3,999 in the Indian market and it will be exclusive to Flipkart.