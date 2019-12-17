BSNL Broadband Subscribers Can Get Free Bundled SIMs With Combo Plan of Rs 1,199

Highlights The subscribers will get 3 bundled SIMs with this broadband plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the top telecom operator when it comes to broadband services. Still, with all the competition in the market right now, the state-led telecom operator is the largest broadband service provider of India. The BSNL broadband portfolio is flourished with lots of Fibre to the Home (FTTH) broadband plans as of now, and the subscribers have many choices when it comes to choosing plans. There are plans which offer as low as 10 Mbps or as high as 100 Mbps speed. Another thing worth noting about the BSNL broadband plans is the fact that BSNL is the only operator in the country which is offering plans with daily data benefit. Usually, when the subscribers get a broadband plan, they get a single data limit, without any daily cap on data. However, in the case of select BSNL plans, the subscribers will be able to get renewed data limit, the very next day. There is also a BSNL broadband plan of Rs 1,199 and this plan also ships many benefits to the subscribers. Some of these benefits also extend to the prepaid plans as well. Here are some of the things that you should know about the 10GB CUL Family broadband plan.

BSNL Rs 1,199 Broadband Plan Benefits

BSNL’s Rs 1,199 broadband plan which is also called the 10GB CUL Family plan bundles 10GB data per day to the users in the broadband connection. The speed that the users will get in this plan is 10 Mbps. Along with this, the broadband connection will also get a free telephone connection as well using which the subscribers will be able to make 24/7 unlimited calls to anywhere in the country. The after-FUP speed in this plan is 40 Kbps, meaning that the subscribers will experience throttled speed after they run out of 10GB data in a day.

Additional Benefits of 10GB CUL Plan Explained

Now coming to the main benefits of this broadband plan for the subscribers. BSNL has noted that the subscribers of the 10GB CUL broadband plan will be getting 3 bundled SIM along with this plan. On these SIMs, the subscribers will be able to enjoy 1GB data per day per SIM along with unlimited calling for 28 days. This means that the subscribers will be able to get free 3GB total daily data benefit across the 3 SIMs. Not only this, but they would also get the calling benefit as well, which is capped at 250 minutes. The validity of the benefit on these SIMs is 28 days. Once the 28 days are over, the subscribers will have to recharge these SIMs with their own prepaid plans.

Other BSNL Broadband Plans

It is worth noting that this is one of its kind of broadband connection that BSNL is offering to its users and with bundled prepaid SIMs. There are other broadband plans in the BSNL portfolio as well, which offers similar or more speeds and daily data limit on their broadband plans. These plans include Rs 899 broadband plan, which is the 12GB CUL plan. This plan also offers 10 Mbps speed and 12GB data per day. The after-FUP speed in this plan is also 2 Mbps, and the subscribers enjoy unlimited calling. There is also a Rs 1,299 broadband plan by BSNL which offers 22GB data per day to the subscribers, and the speed of this plan is also 10 Mbps. The after-FUP speed remains the same at 2 Mbps, and this plan also offers unlimited calling to the subscribers.