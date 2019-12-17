Independent TV Services Disrupted for Nearly 6 Months, Company Yet to Provide Resumption Timeline

Highlights Independent TV provided last update back in August this year

Independent TV customers are in jeopardy as the company does not seem like resuming services anytime soon. Back in June this year, Independent TV faced issues with its satellite tv service provider Antrix Corporation over non-clearance of dues. However, the DTH operator promised the services would be resumed shortly and it will clear the pending dues to the satellite signal provider. But nothing happened over the last six months as the customers are still facing no signal issues. Some of the customers are still complaining on Twitter saying that the services remain disrupted. The biggest question looming on customer’s head right now is: will Independent TV provide any refund for the long-term channel pack they chose? Well yes, the DTH operator will surely provide the refund as it guaranteed the same earlier. Sadly, the last update from Independent TV was on August 15, post which the social media handles of the operator stopped responding to the queries asked by the customers.

Independent TV and Antrix Corporation Row Detailed

Firstly, it is important to understand the situations and circumstances which led to Independent TV’s sudden disappearance. The DTH operator first stopped its operations when it was cut off from the source by Antrix Corporation. The commercial arm of ISRO was the signal provider for Independent, and the DTH company owed a hefty sum, Rs 9 crore to be specific in the month of June. Independent TV defaulted on this payment deadline which led to the disconnection of signal from Antrix corporation.

Antrix had asked Independent TV to either submit the amount in cash or furnish bank guarantees worth Rs 15 crore to cover the June month costs and the costs for the upcoming month as well. At this point of time, Antrix had already liquidated one bank guarantee provided by Independent TV. Not to forget, the DTH operator had also accumulated around Rs 2 crore in commissions and advances from the various distributors in the region.

Independent TV: Resuming Services and Refunds

Later on, Independent TV issued a reassurance note to the subscribers telling them that it would soon resume services. During this time, the DTH operator did not issue a specific date, and the stretch of time has been continuing even now. There has been no word from the company about when it would start its operations again. Last we got to hear from Independent TV was in August when it had assured the subscribers of a refund on August 21. However, nothing happened even though we are well beyond the date.

It is worth noting that the Telecom Disputes Settlements and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) had also directed Independent TV to repay the dues that it owed to Antrix. Now in a new turn of events, the website of Independent TV also seems to be down (the cached version is now up though). The subscribers of Independent TV has been lashing out on Twitter and other social media sites about the refund from Independent TV, but the DTH operator has stayed silent for the most part. Now we are yet to see how the story about Independent TV pans out. When the DTH company will resume operations and when the refunds will be initiated to the customers, remains a question for now.