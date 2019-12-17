Reliance Jio Monthly Subscriber Additions Might Come Down Moderately: Report

Right now, Reliance Jio is adding more than eight million subscribers a month, averaging over 27 million subscribers per quarter

    Reliance Jio is currently ruling the Indian telecom market, thanks to its affordable tariff plans and LTE-only network service. And a new report now says the telecom operator will continue leading the telecom sector for another two years, despite the not-so-impressive tariff plans. According to Centrum Institutional Research, Reliance Jio’s monthly subscriber addition will come down moderately, however, the telco will retain its top spot owing to the impressive 4G network coverage. For the unaware, Jio is currently leading the Indian telecom market with over 350 million subscribers and it’s actively adding more than eight million subscribers every month. But the FUP limit on off-net calls with the new tariff plans may not go in Jio’s favour this time around.

    Reliance Jio Will Retain its Top Spot for Another 2 Years

    Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio recently dethroned Vodafone Idea Limited to become India’s leading telecom operator in terms of subscriber base. Reliance Jio reported its lowest-ever subscriber addition of eight million a few months ago and this stat reveals how dominant the telecom operator is. But Centrum Institutional Research believes that Jio’s aggressive subscriber addition will be slowed down as the telco will likely add 5.5 million to 6.5 million new users every month in the coming quarters.

    “Jio’s dominant position in terms of market share growth and data usage will sustain comfortably for the next 18-24 months, given its superior data speeds and 4G network coverage, even post change in tariffs,” Centrum Institutional Research said in a note, as reported by ET Telecom.

    Right now, Reliance Jio is adding more than eight million subscribers a month, averaging over 27 million subscribers per quarter. Nevertheless, the number will soon come down despite Reliance Jio providing the cheapest prepaid plans in the country even now.

    Reliance Jio’ subscriber base gets a boost every month with the help of JioPhone. Yes, the affordably priced 4G feature phone helped the telco add 70 million subscribers till October this year. With the removal of Rs 49 JioPhone plan, it will be tough for Reliance Jio to convince the people and the Rs 75 plan comes with FUP limit for off-net calls. We’re eagerly waiting to see the December 2019 data from Reliance Jio and its quarterly performance as well.

    Earlier this month, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel raised prepaid tariff prices by a decent margin, but Reliance Jio still has the edge. For instance, Jio’s 84-day plan is 7% cheaper than the same plan from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

    FUP Limit on Off-Net Calls Will Hurt Reliance Jio Badly

    There’s no doubt that Reliance Jio is still offering the cheapest prepaid plans in the industry, however, incumbents now have an upper hand. For the unaware, Reliance Jio is limiting the outgoing voice calls to other networks, whereas there’s no such limitation on Airtel and Vodafone Idea networks though.

    Consider this example, Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily data comes with just 1,000 non-Jio FUP minutes which is underwhelming. On the flip side, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are charging Rs 249 for the same plan, but providing unlimited outgoing voice calls without any terms and conditions.

    On top of that, Reliance Jio is not bundling any off-net voice calls with the Rs 98 prepaid offering, so customers will have to rely on the Top-Up vouchers to make outgoing calls to other networks like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL.

    Reported By: Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Biswadeep
    Biswadeep

    @John ..It has happened with me twice once in Delhi and 2nd time in Kolkata, i had complained on twitter regarding Jio’s bad speed and to my suprise both the time Jio got new tower installed in my area. May be i was lucky but the main point here is they listened to me and did the job. Needless to say my whole family uses Jio now, even i ported my main number to Jio after being a die hard fan of Vodafone for more than 7-8 yrs. If you face poor speed i suggest you to upgrade to a… Read more »

    John
    John

    @Biswa : i am not sure if iPhone 7 plus supports CA or not but i’ve tried in many handset . When you are getting 1-2 signal bars on your phone how come you will experience good speeds. I never said that speeds are low even in full coverage. The basic issue is the coverage which is yet to resolved and is persistent from 2017.

    John
    John

    @Biswa : i am not sure if iPhone 7 plus supports CA or Not sure if iPhone x supports CA or not but i’ve tried in many handset like these . When you are getting 1-2 signal bars on your phone how come you will experience good speeds. I never said that speeds are low even in full coverage. The basic issue is the coverage which is yet to resolved and is persistent from 2017. And this is what i really dislike, people will tell you so many things like please upgrade your handset , your sim card must be… Read more »

    Biswadeep
    Biswadeep

    Haan i get it it’s not handsets problem…it’s simple poor network coverage at your location from jio

    John
    John

    @Biswa : Hnji coverage ka hi main issue hai

    PaddyP
    PaddyP

    Jio’s 4G is equal to AVOID 2G. Pathetic.

