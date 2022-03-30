Realme UI 3.0 Update Roll Out Begins for Realme 8 Smartphones in India

Realme 8 smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer is getting a stable version of the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update in India. The new update comes with the UI version RMX3085_11. C.06 and will offer a ton of new features including options for customisation, sketchpad always-on display (AOD), fluid space design, quick launch feature and much more. Not only this, the Realme 8i smartphone is also getting early access to the Realme UI 3.0 update in India which will be available to select users in India.

The details of the changelog that comes with the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update have also been posted on a Realme forum. Users are required to update their smartphones to the RMX3085_11.A.24 or RMX3085_11.A.26 versions to receive the latest update on their Realme 8 device. The latest update has version number RMX3085_11.C.06 and it is being rolled out in a phased manner. The stable update will be available to select users and will have a broader rollout if no bugs are found. Realme has also informed that the Realme 8 smartphones might take additional time to boot the first time update is installed.

Realme UI 3.0 Features

Realme 3.0 update will introduce a new home screen layout with redesigned icons. It will make use of the company’s Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 which can optimise over 300 animations. One of the unique features that will be introduced is the Background stream mode that allows users to continue playing the audio of a video even when the phone is locked. The update will also allow users to quickly switch between their Realme Book and Realme Smartphone.

FlexDrop feature in Realme smartphones has now been changed to Flexible Windows in the new update which allows users to drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app to a floating window. The new update introduces Quick Launch with which the system identifies and preloads apps used frequently by the user. Realme UI 3.0 also raises the responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Airplane mode. Other features include customisation options on the camera and a new zoom slider to zoom in or out while shooting videos are other new additions.