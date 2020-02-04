Realme Might Announce its First Smart TV at MWC Barcelona

Highlights Realme India CMO Francis Wang confirmed a Smart TV announcement for the MWC

India to be major market for Realme Smart TV

It will compete against Smart TVs from Xiaomi and OnePlus

Realme has carved itself a niche in India’s entry-level smartphone segment, posting impressive growth numbers in 2019. The Chinese phone maker now plans to expand its product range and evolve itself as a ‘lifestyle brand’, following in steps of Xiaomi and OnePlus. Realme has long been rumoured to be working on a Smart TV and the company recently confirmed the same. Francis Wang, CMO Realme India teased Smart TV announcement for MWC expo which starts February 24. The Realme TV will also make its way to the Indian market taking on the popular Xiaomi Mi TV range of Smart TVs. In just a matter of six months, Xiaomi became India’s leading Smart TV brand and Realme will be eager to take on the Chinese brand.

Realme TV Launch at MWC 2020: What You Need to Know

During a Twitter Q&A, Wang essentially made it official that a Realme TV launch will be happening at MWC. He tweeted: U gonna hear something exciting about TV on MWC!#realmeForEveryIndian. He added that Realme’s first smart band is arriving early this month, and it will be unveiled before the TV. It is therefore expected more details on the upcoming Smart TV will be shared in bits and pieces well before the official MWC event.

It is also speculated Realme TV will launch first in India since the country is a massive market for Smart TVs. CMO Wang had tweeted #RealmeForEveryIndian meaning Indian market will certainly be on top priority for the company.

Previously, Realme China CMO Xu Qi too confirmed that the brand is working on a Smart TV and it will be launched in 2020. Qi confirmed this news during the Realme X50 5G launch event in China. However, he did not reveal other details about the upcoming Smart TV.

Realme Smart TV key features and specifications remain unclear at this point. There’s, however some speculation regarding the pricing. Realme’s Smart TV will certainly debut in the budget segment and will rival Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup along with taking on other budget brands such as Vu and TCL.

Just last year, OnePlus unveiled its smart TV range in India. The OnePlus TV comes in two variants, the OnePlus 55 Q1 4K and the OnePlus 55 Q1pro 4K QLED TV priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. The OnePlus range failed to take off in the market since its lineup was way more expensive.