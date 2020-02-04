Bharti Airtel Subscriber Base Reaches 308 Million in Q3 FY20, ARPU Increased to Rs 135

Mobile data usage has increased to 5,166 PBs in the quarter as compared to 2,996 PBs in the corresponding quarter last year

By February 4th, 2020 AT 8:21 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 3 Comments
    Highlights
    • Airtel 4G subscriber base increased by over 60.8% since Q3 FY19
    • Bharti Airtel ARPU is way higher than that of Reliance Jio
    • Net losses for Q3 FY20 stood at Rs 1,080 crore, while India EBITDA margin was at 41.2%, an increase of 13.3% YoY

    Bharti Airtel today announced its consolidated results for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2019. Overall, it’s a good quarter for the telco in terms of subscriber numbers and APRU, however, on the revenue side of things, the company is still struggling. In Q3 FY20, Bharti Airtel subscriber base reached 308 million, up by 1.3% QoQ and 1.8% YoY. Across 16 countries, Airtel’ subscriber base is 419 million. In India, the Average Revenue per User (ARPU) has seen a major boost to Rs 135 from Rs 128 a quarter ago. The telco also says it added the highest number of 4G subscribers around 21 million during the quarter, thanks to the closure of 3G services in various leadership circles. On the revenue side of things, Bharti Airtel posted Rs 1,035 crore net loss along with a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 9,350 crore.

    Airtel 4G Subscriber Base Rises to 123.8 Million

    Bharti Airtel has been struggling in the Indian telecom industry for a while now. However, the company is showing some positive signs over the last few quarters. After facing a major slump in the subscriber base, the company has managed to increase it over 300 million in Q3 FY20. At the end of December 31, 2019, Airtel subscriber base has reached 308 million. The major highlight is the company’s 4G user base which is up by 60.6% to 123.8 million compared to 77.1 million we saw in Q3 FY19. In just Q3 FY20, Airtel managed to add nearly 21 million 4G users.

    As for the ARPU, it has been increased to Rs 135 from Rs 128 which it reported in Q2 FY20. “We added ~21 Mn 4G customers to our mobile network and delivered superior value to our customers through the Airtel Thanks program. Data traffic saw strong growth of ~72% Y-o-Y. We are on track to shut down our 3G networks across India and re-farm the 900 and 2100 band spectrum to further boost our 4G footprint to serve the surging demand for high-speed data,” said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel.

    In December 2019, Bharti Airtel also increased the prices of its mobile tariff prices by nearly 40%. But Gopal Vittal believes that the tariffs should go even up for stability in the sector. “While tariff revision undertaken in December 2019 is a welcome step towards repairing the financial health of the industry, we believe tariffs must go up further for enabling the industry to invest in emerging technologies” added Gopal Vittal.

    As for customer usage, mobile data usage has increased to 5,166 PBs in the quarter as compared to 2,996 PBs in the corresponding quarter last year. Airtel is offering up to 3GB daily data plans to the prepaid users right now.

    Airtel India Revenues Increased by 9.7% YoY

    Moving onto the revenue side of things, Bharti Airtel India revenues for Q3 FY20 stood at Rs 15,797 crore which is an increase by 9.7% YoY on an underlying basis. Mobile revenues have witnessed a YoY growth of 9.6% led by a strong focus on quality customers, up-trading and in some part benefitted by the recent tariff actions, although the full impact of the tariff actions is yet to be seen, the company said in a press statement.

    Net losses for Q3 FY20 stood at Rs 1,080 crore, while India EBITDA margin was at 41.2%, an increase of 13.3% YoY.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    3
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    2 Comment threads
    1 Thread replies
    1 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    2 Comment authors
    Thamilan daaSACHIN Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Thamilan daa
    Thamilan daa

    Next article will.be in favour of vodafone idea and jio !!!

    Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
    SACHIN
    SACHIN

    jio left capping on ytb ..today no bufferng

    Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
    Thamilan daa
    Thamilan daa

    Sachin :
    Try downloading the snaptube app and purchase the ‘internet speed meter’ app by dynamicapps. Then configure the app to show up / download speed as two notifications under preferences. Then try to download a 500 MB video and observe the speed.

    Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Subscriber Base Reaches 308 Million in Q3 FY20, ARPU Increased to Rs 135

    Bharti Airtel today announced its consolidated results for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2019. Overall, it’s a good...

    module-4-img

    Realme Might Announce its First Smart TV at MWC Barcelona

    Realme has carved itself a niche in India’s entry-level smartphone segment, posting impressive growth numbers in 2019. The Chinese phone...

    module-4-img

    Google Now Allows Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea Users to Compare & Recharge Prepaid Plans

    Google on Tuesday launched a mobile recharge facility in its Search option for prepaid mobile users in India. Google Search...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999 are Yearly Prepaid Plans Offering Up to 3GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications Surface Revealing Snapdragon 855+ and More

    module-4-img

    MediaTek Helio G80 Launched for Mid-Range Gaming-Centric Smartphones

    module-4-img

    Redmi K30 Pro Might Not Come With 108MP Camera But Could Sport Snapdragon 865