Tata Sky Has Most Number of Set-Top Boxes on Offer Right Now With Prices Starting at Rs 1,399

The premium STB on Tata Sky's portfolio is +HD Digital STB

The total pay DTH operators in India has now reduced to four and Tata Sky is leading the pack with a marginal higher market share over Dish TV. Tata Sky is leading the industry in several aspects- the most number of HD channels being offered by a single DTH operator, the most number of Set-Top Boxes provided to the users and unique platform services are also available to the Tata Sky users. When it comes to Set-Top Box department, Tata Sky is offering a total of five to new users and they are Tata Sky Binge+ running Android TV, Tata Sky +HD, Tata Sky 4K, Tata Sky SD and Tata Sky HD STB. The prices for these STBs start at Rs 1,399 and go all the way up to Rs 9,300, with the +HD Digital Set-Top Box being the premium one on the list.

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Box: Features Detailed

Tata Sky jumped into the train of DTH operators with linear Set-Top Box list by launching the Binge+ STB last month. Priced at Rs 5,999, this Set-Top Box runs on Android TV and it comes pre-loaded with apps like Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and so on. The STB boots Android TV 9 Pie out of the box and it will even receive future Android TV updates as well.

Since it’s a linear Set-Top Box, users can watch both Satellite TV and content from OTT apps without any hassle. Just a couple of days ago, Tata Sky introduced a Rs 1,000 cashback offer on Binge+ for existing Tata Sky users which brings down the price to Rs 4,999.

Tata Sky HD and SD Set-Top Boxes Available at Rs 1,399

Tata Sky always tries to lure new subscribers by discounting the basic Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) STBs. As part of its new discount offer, the DTH operator has reduced the price of HD Set-Top Box by Rs 100 to Rs 1,399. With this, both the HD and SD boxes are available at Rs 1,399. Sadly, Tata Sky does not bundle any channel pack, even for new customers.

Features of these STBs include 1080i Resolution, Dolby Digital Surround and three-years of Annual Service Commitment.

Tata Sky Ultra HD 4K Set Top Box: Features Detailed

Tata Sky also has an Ultra HD 4K Set-Top Box which offers 4K picture quality compared to HD quality we get with the HD Set-Top Box. The Ultra HD 4K STB from Tata Sky is priced at Rs 6,400 for new customers and it has support for Dolby Digital Surround. The Tata Sky 4K STB beams content at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and the 4K content can only be viewed on a 4K supported television.

Besides, the channel packs are all the same for every Set-Top Box and they can be manually customised by the user itself.

Tata Sky+ HD Digital Set Top Box is a Premium Offering

Lastly, we have the Tata Sky +HD Set-Top Box on the list which is the premium offering from Tata Sky priced at a whopping Rs 9,300. The USP of this STB is the ability to record up to three shows or programmes simultaneously. The STB itself comes pre-loaded with web apps and it even has 500GB of hard disk internally. It’s basically an HD Set-Top Box with advanced recording feature and 500GB hard disk.