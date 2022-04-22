Realme GT 2 Launched in India for Very Interesting Price

Realme GT 2, which had already arrived in the China market, has now been launched in India. The smartphone is the new flagship from Realme in India and is quite affordable when compared to other smartphones donning the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. While Snapdragon 888 SoC isn’t the flagship chipset anymore, it is quite powerful and can be a significant difference-maker where the performance is concerned.

Realme GT 2 Specifications in India

Realme GT 2 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and support for 1300nits of maximum brightness. The display of the device can support up to 120Hz of refresh rate and will run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. For selfies, users get a 16MP sensor at the front. There’s a 5000mAh battery inside the smartphone with support for 65W fast charging. Realme isn’t offering this device with wireless charging support.

Let’s take a look at its price.

Realme GT 2 Price in India

The Realme GT 2 has been launched in two different memory variants in India. The base variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 34,999, while the superior variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 38,999. It will be available in three colours – Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black.

Users purchasing the device with an HDFC Bank card will be eligible to get an instant discount of Rs 5,000. This would reduce the price of the base and the superior variant to Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999. At this price, the Realme GT 2 can be a good option for people looking for an affordable flagship-like device.