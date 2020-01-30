Realme C3 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launching on February 6

The Realme C3 is one of the much-awaited smartphones in the entry-level segment since it takes on the Xiaomi's Redmi 8A smartphone now

    Realme C3 is all set to go official in India on February 6, e-commerce portal Flipkart confirmed the news via a teaser page. Flipkart has revealed key specs of the Realme C3 through the listing. The Realme C3 is confirmed to come with up to 4GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5000mAh battery and 12MP dual rear cameras. Notably, the Realme C3 would be the first smartphone with the Helio G70 chipset to launch in India, so it will be interesting to see how the company prices it. To recall, the Helio G70 chipset was launched a few weeks ago aimed at offering better gaming performance in the budget and entry-level segment. Since the Realme C3 is coming as a successor to the Realme C2, we expect the price of the smartphone to start at Rs 6,999.

    Realme C3 Key Specifications Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

    The Realme C3 is one of the much-awaited smartphones in the entry-level segment since it takes on the Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A smartphone now. Going by the Flipkart listing, the Realme C3 will feature 6.5-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch; The listing did not reveal any protection used by Realme. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, paired with 3GB & 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The device will be available in two variants- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. There will be a dedicated microSD card slot as well for storage expansion, similar to the Realme C2.

    As for the cameras, the Realme C3 will offer 12MP dual camera setup on the back. The phone will offer Chroma Boost, Slow-Motion Video, HDR Mode and Panorama Selfie modes. Lastly, the phone will ship with a 5000mAh battery.

    Realme C3: Expected Pricing in India

    The Realme C3 will be available in two variants and it may start at Rs 6,999 in the country. The MediaTek Helio G90 will be an excellent option in the entry-level category and it will easily outperform the Snapdragon 439 chipset we get on the Redmi 8A. We expect the 3GB+32GB model of Realme C3 to be priced at Rs 6,999, whereas the 4GB+64GB model comes at Rs 7,999.

    Going by the on-paper specs, the Realme C3 seems like a major upgrade to the Realme C2.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Helio g70 is basically a rebranded helio p65 , so performance might be almost similar to vivo s1, gaming performance will be little better than vivo s1 because of hd display instead of fhd.
    Another difference is , helio p65 support ddr3 memory at 933mhz and ddr4x at 1800mhz.
    Helio g70 support only ddr4x at 1800mhz, so if vivo s1 came with ddr3 memory and realme c3 comes with ddr4x memory ,there will be a performance difference.

