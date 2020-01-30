Poco X2 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs 18,999

Highlights The Poco X2 base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage to start at Rs 18,999

Poco X2 to go official in India on February 4

The phone is confirmed to have 120Hz screen, 27W fast charging and liquid cooling technology

Poco X2 is all set to go official in India on February 4. Ahead of the release, a report surfaced online says the pricing of the handset will likely start at Rs 18,999. The Poco X2’s base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will retail for Rs 18,999, exactly similar price as the Realme X2’s same configuration model. The Poco X2 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020 ever since the company announced its comeback earlier this month. The Poco X2 is already rumoured to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G which went official in China in December. Confirmed specs of the Poco X2 include 120Hz refresh screen, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and fast charging support.

Poco X2 Price Leaked Ahead of February 4 Launch

A new report from Hindustan Times says the Poco X2 will start at Rs 18,999 in the Indian market. The report also revealed some key specifications of the handset, which include 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz ‘RealityFlow’ display, 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor and a quad-camera setup. On the front, the Poco X2 will have a dual punch-hole display and it will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Poco F1.

As noted, the Poco X2 will likely be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 4G, so we may see the phone arriving with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. The cheapest phone with the said SoC in India right now is the Realme X2. We are not expecting the Poco X2 to retail for anything less than the rumoured pricing. However, Poco is yet to confirm this rumour, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Poco X2 to Rival Realme X2 in India

The Poco X2 will be a great mid-range smartphone, but some Poco fans are disappointed that the company is just rebranding a Redmi smartphone that’s already launched in China. But going by the specs, the Poco X2 will be a tough competitor to the Realme X2 which is already offering Snapdragon 730G chipset at Rs 16,999. The Poco X2 will have a lot going for it like the 120Hz refresh rate screen, liquid cooling technology and 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor.